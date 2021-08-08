Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

The order applies to all employees across hospital and outpatient locations Tennessee and Mississippi, with limited exceptions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare will require all employees, including physicians, staff and executives, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 31.

Amid rapid growth in the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, driving a 204% increase in cases statewide and the deaths of two pediatric patients at the network’s Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says the time is now to implement the strongest tool at their disposal to combat the virus’s spread and reduce serious infections and deaths, particularly among vulnerable populations.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, we have put care for patients at the forefront of everything we do,” said Michael Ugwueke, President and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “This new COVID-19 vaccine mandate is no exception. Just as we expect Associates and staff to receive a flu vaccine each year, this is a crucial step in helping to reduce new cases and deaths, and ensure a safe, healing environment for all who enter our doors.”

To date, more than half of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s 13,000 employees have received the full dosage of a COVID-19 vaccine, with higher figures among both physicians and executives. Those who have not will have until October 31 to be fully vaccinated and prove their status, with the network’s leadership team having an August 31 deadline of receiving their first dose.