Mid-South camp shifts online to aid parents and entertain campers

Pinecrest campers will still get to experience the fun activities and making friends, just at a safe distance this year.

MOSCOW, Tenn. — One local camp isn’t letting down their campers because of the Coronavirus. Instead, it has shifted to completely online.

Usually in the summer months, Pinecrest campers would be joined together around their fireplaces but this time they’ll be gathering around their computers.

“I love lunch time with the counselors,” said sixth grader Madison Wilson. “Just making them sing is really fun.”

Games with counselors, campfire sing-a-long and roasted marshmallows in the woods is hard to duplicate inside but Pinecrest Camp in Moscow, Tennessee is coming as close to that as they can.

“One of the fun things we’re going to do is create virtual cabins,” said camp director Emmett Miskell. “Campers are going to still be able to have a cabin. Obviously it won’t be in person, you won’t be living in the cabin. But you’ll still be able to make new friends.”

Miskell and his team will provide live interactions and creative videos to make the experience come alive for campers.

Wilson is more than ready to see her friends.

“I think it’s like cool to have new people come in to Pinecrest that have never come before because they can’t come out here,” said Wilson.

Miskell says they wanted to keep parents like Madison’s from becoming counselors.

“My thought was really, virtual camp?” said mother Elizabeth Wilson.

Wilson says she isn’t a fan of screen time, but was won over by Pinecrest’s activities like arts and crafts and a personally delivered “Camp in a Box.”

“I can’t imagine her summer without those connections,” said Ms. Wilson. “If she’s got to see them on a screen and talk to them through a zoom microphone, then I guess that’s what we’ll have to do.”

This summer Pinecrest says they will provide activities any camper of any ability can do.

“I love the counselors and the friends that I make and it’s just really cool to be out here,” said Wilson.