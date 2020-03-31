Mid-South church is spreading #MemphisLove during coronavirus outbreak

Christ Church Memphis reaching out to front line workers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Christ Church Memphis is honoring front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re reaching out to those workers to send encouraging messages to their congregation.

“Whatever my lot, this has taught me to say it is well. It is well with my soul,” sings Dr. Chris Peoples.

That’s Dr. Chris Peoples of Methodist North. He was asked by Church Christ Memphis to send an update on how he’s holding up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Definitely very challenging. Every day we have to make very difficult decisions,” said Methodist North ER Doctor Dr. Chris Peoples.

And like most healthcare professionals he acknowledges to the church this is a tough time for the industry.

“We’ve never been through anything like this before,” said Dr. Peoples. “I guess we could definitely appreciate your prayers and support in terms of that. Just that the LORD would give us HIS word, direction, wisdom, strength and encouragement to keep doing this because it’s very heavy, very dark.”

“I love you guys. Thank you. The LORD is near. Let’s shine bright,” said Dr. Peoples.