Mid-South community colleges extend Spring Break and make changes due to coronavirus

Currently, there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South community colleges are joining the ranks of other schools and making changes to Spring Break and moving to temporary online learning, due to coronavirus concerns.

Southwest Tennessee Community College

Southwest Tennessee Community College is extending the College’s spring break for students to March 21 in light of the escalating novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Shelby County and World Health Organization’s declaration of the virus as a global pandemic.

Southwest President Dr. Tracy D. Hall announced the extension to students and employees in a virtual town hall meeting this afternoon. The extension will allow faculty and staff an opportunity to implement its contingency plan for online instruction. All classes will be taught and administered online March 23 – April 5. On-campus instruction resumes April 6, barring any new developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have been preparing for this day since news of the coronavirus surfaced,” Southwest President Dr. Tracy D. Hall said. “The decision to extend spring break and move to online classes was approved by Tennessee Board of Regent’s Chancellor Flora Tydings today.” As part of TBR’s network of 40 colleges and technical institutes, Southwest operates in alignment with the TBR system. “This decision was not made in isolation,” said Hall, who discussed preparations with TBR presidents across the state.

“We asked our college presidents last week to begin preparing for a possible shift from in-person to online classes,” Tydings said. “Similar measures are being implemented at other public and private colleges and universities, not only in Tennessee, but across the nation.”

The virtual meeting with the College’s stakeholders allowed senior leadership to address specific questions from students and faculty to add to their contingency plans. “Our students’ health and well-being are a top priority as it is with all colleges,” Hall said. “Given our culture of caring, our senior leadership felt it was important to visually reach out and dialogue with our students and employees across our seven locations.”

Since the outbreak, Southwest has launched a coronavirus website, canceled spring study abroad trips, canceled or postponed large meetings and events on campus, instituted a deep cleaning protocol that complies with CDC guidelines for all College facilities, and advised students, faculty and staff to stay home if they are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The College also will hold its second Coronavirus Seminar featuring Southwest Associate Professor of Microbiology Dr. Ziba Hooshdaran who will provide the latest information on the outbreak and safety precautions. The event is March 18 at noon on the Macon Campus and will be broadcast live online. Visit the College’s coronavirus website for webinar details.

The college’s administrative offices remain open for regular business hours throughout spring break. College leaders urged employees to take appropriate preventative measures as described on the College’s coronavirus website and advised by the CDC. Southwest will continue to confer daily with local and state public health officials and review guidance from the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local health departments and other authorities.

Southwest regularly posts updates on its coronavirus website and social media channels. Students and College employees also receive updates and announcements via email and text.

Dyersburg State Community College

In an effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic and growing concern for the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) will extend spring break for students through March 22. All in-person lecture courses are scheduled to transition to an online format beginning March 23 through April 3.

While no known cases of COVID-19 have been reported at any of the DSCC locations, the College will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates through a dedicated webpage at https://www.dscc.edu/coronavirus. The College will also utilize the RAVE Emergency Alert Notification System as needed for urgent updates to students, faculty and staff who are urged to log in to RAVE to add their contact information if they have not done so.

Students should check their MyDSCC email for updates from their instructor regarding labs, clinicals, and technical programs. Alternate schedules will apply during this time. Computer labs will be open for students who do not have technology at home.

DSCC Online classes and TN eCampus classes will continue on normal schedules as planned.

Registration for May session and summer and fall semesters will be delayed one week and begin on March 23.

For detailed information and regular updates, please check the DSCC website at https://www.dscc.edu/coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Context:

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 80% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

WHO officials said March 9 that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they’re no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition, that may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be “recovered,” depending on the severity of disease.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.