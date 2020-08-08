Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 376 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Saturday.
Health officials say there is a total of 23,192 COVID-19 cases and 302 relatable deaths in the county.
18,531 have recovered. 216,773 have been tested.
As of Friday, The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 118,782 COVID-19 cases and 1,206 deaths in the state.
1,660,337 have been tested, 5,190 have been hospitalized and 79,357 have recovered.
The state of Mississippi reports a total of 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths.
Long-term care facilities report 44 new cases, 6 deaths and 174 active outbreaks.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state’s cases total 66,646 with 1,874 deaths.
In Arkansas, health officials report 7,158 active COVID-19 cases and 521 deaths.
The state’s cases total 48,039 as 40,360 have recovered.
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.