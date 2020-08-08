Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 376 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Saturday.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, August 8.



Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, August 8.

Health officials say there is a total of 23,192 COVID-19 cases and 302 relatable deaths in the county.

18,531 have recovered. 216,773 have been tested.

As of Friday, The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 118,782 COVID-19 cases and 1,206 deaths in the state.

1,660,337 have been tested, 5,190 have been hospitalized and 79,357 have recovered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 118,782 as of Aug. 7, 2020 including 1,206 deaths, 5,190 hospitalizations and 79,357 recovered.

The state of Mississippi reports a total of 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths.

Long-term care facilities report 44 new cases, 6 deaths and 174 active outbreaks.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state’s cases total 66,646 with 1,874 deaths.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,210 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 26 deaths, and 174 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 66,646, with 1,874 deaths.

In Arkansas, health officials report 7,158 active COVID-19 cases and 521 deaths.

The state’s cases total 48,039 as 40,360 have recovered.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk