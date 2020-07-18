Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County Health Department reports over 300 new cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 316 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Saturday.

Officials say the county has a total of 15,994 confirmed cases and 235 relatable deaths.

10,761 have recovered from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports a total of 76,336 confirmed cases and 838 deaths in the state.

Mississippi health officials report 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

Long-term facilities report 142 outbreaks.

Since the start of the pandemic the state reports a total of 41,486 cases and 1,346 deaths.

Health officials say 25,932 have recovered.

DeSoto County reports a total of 2,220 cases.

Arkansas Department of Health reports 6,633 active cases in the state.

Officials say the state has a total of 31,762 confirmed cases and 353 deaths.

24,776 have recovered.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk