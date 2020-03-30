Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 379 confirmed cases in Shelby County; Arkansas has 449 confirmed cases; Mississippi 847 cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Mississippi has 847 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 77 positive cases in DeSoto County

10:30 a.m. - The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2 new deaths; total of 16 deaths.

Here's the breakdown of Mississippi cases and deaths MidSouth counties in the:

Alcorn - 1 confirmed case

Benton - 4 confirmed cases

Coahoma - 20 confirmed cases

DeSoto - 77 confirmed cases, 1 death

Lafayette - 14 confirmed cases

Marshall - 13 confirmed cases

Panola - 6 confirmed cases

Quitman - 4 confirmed cases

Tate - 11 confirmed cases

Tippah - 23 confirmed cases, 2 deaths

Tunica - 12 confirmed cases, 1 death

Arkansas now has 449 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state

Key facts to know:

449 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Crittenden County has 17 confirmed cases

3,536 total tests

3,087 negative test results

29 recoveries

6 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Shelby County as 17 new new cases of COVID-19

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there were 1,537 positive cases in Tennessee, with 7 deaths. 133 hospitalizations in Tennessee. There have been 20,574 total tests taken in Tennessee.

President Trump extends national social distancing guidelines to April 30th

5:30 p.m., Sunday, March 29 - Washington D.C. - (Associated Press) - President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S.

The initial 15 days of social distancing urged by the federal government is expiring and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic. But instead he decided to extend them to April 30th.

Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings. The federal guidelines recommend against against large group gatherings, promote social distancing, and urge older people and anyone with existing health problems to stay home.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

