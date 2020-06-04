Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 789 confirmed cases in Shelby County; Arkansas has 853 confirmed cases; 16 deaths

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Memphis Light Gas & Water suspends disconnections until further notice

----------------------------------------------------

Shelby County reports 789 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

8:15 a.m. - The City of Memphis reports 789 confirmed cases in Shelby County with 11 deaths.

SCHD says 9,915 people have been tested in Shelby County.

There are 3,633 cases in Tennessee; 44 deaths and 328 hospitalized. There have been 295 recoveries across the state.

---------------------------------------------------------

Arkansas reports 853 confirmed cases, 16 deaths

6:30 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health now says there are 853 confirmed cases in the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of health, there are 16 deaths due to COVID-19.

Key facts to know:

853 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

11,780 total tests

10,927 negative test results

16 reported deaths

100 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk