Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 87 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County; 1,537 in Tennessee & Mississippi reporting 758 confirmed cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's Sunday COVID-19 update

2:00 p.m. - As I’ve been saying for several days now, once more widespread testing becomes available— we will see more positive cases of the virus. That’s what today’s new number of cases shows. We were at 275 cases yesterday, and today’s number has risen to 362. To date 3,715 people have been tested with 3, 352 coming back negative. We are going to see more positive cases, and I just want you to be prepared for that in the days ahead.

Earlier today, our Joint COVID-19 Task Force issued guidance on facial covering and whether or not you should wear a mask in public. Read below for more.

Since enacting the Safer at Home Executive Order, we’ve received several questions asking where to report someone who’s not following it.

All you need to do is call 311.

The Order is legally enforceable, and we will take every measure available to enforce it. This includes possibly issuing misdemeanor citations, revoking beer permits, and closures of businesses under nuisance abatement ordinances. The Directive issued by the Shelby County Health Department is also legally enforceable, and applies to all residents of Shelby County.

--------------------------------------

Tennessee now has 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19

2:30 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 7 deaths and 133 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, click here.

--------------------------------------------

Memphis VA begins screening patients & employees in tents in parking lot adjacent to emergency department

1:00 p.m. - During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the Memphis VA will be adapting to meet CDC guidelines. We will continue to screen all patients and employees before entering the building. Patient screening has been relocated from the Emergency Room entrance to tents staged in the small parking lot adjacent to the Emergency Department. This relocation will provide an improved entry screening process and will allow for greater access, efficiency, and isolation as needed.

-----------------------------------------------

Shelby County Health Department reports 87 new cases of COVID-19

10:30 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 87 new cases since Saturday.

Saturday SCHD reported the 1st COVID-19 death in Shelby County.

At this time, there are 1,373 confirmed across the State of Tennessee as of 2 p.m., Saturday, March 28.

According to SCHD, 3,715 have been tested in Shelby County.

There are 11 confirmed cases in Tipton County.

--------------------------------------------------

Mississippi Department of Health reports 95 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.

10:15 a.m. - MSDH is reporting one new death in Wilkinson County and now a total of 758 cases. There are now a total of 14 deaths.

DeSoto County has 71 confirmed positive cases, up from 65 Saturday. Saturday the 1st death in DeSoto County was reported. DeSoto County has the highest number of cases in the state.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk