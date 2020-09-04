Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 912 confirmed cases in Shelby County; Lakeside launches stress & anxiety hotline; FedEx pilot dies of COVID-19

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

912 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby County; 21 deaths

8:45 a.m. - The City of Memphis says there are now 912 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County as of Thursday morning. There are 21 deaths.

9,913 tests have been administered in Shelby County, with just over 9% positive.

In Tennessee, there were 4,362 cases confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon, with 79 deaths. 56,618 people have been tested in the state, with 7.70% testing positive.

Lakeside Launches Stress and Anxiety Hotline during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Lakeside has launched a new Stress & Anxiety Hotline that can be accessed by anyone in the community who needs to talk to a clinician. This hotline will be answered 24/7 for the duration of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The phone number is 901.322.7624. Lakeside encourages anyone in the community who needs additional support during this time to call the number to speak to a Lakeside clinician.

In addition to the hotline, Lakeside will continue to maintain its 24/7 Intake and Referral Line at 901.377.4733 and will accept walk-in and referral patients during this time. Lakeside is fully operational and continues to provide treatment to our patients.

COVID-19 takes the life of a FedEx pilot

A FedEx MD-11 pilot has died from COVID-19.

According to a FedEx spokesperson, the pilot was on a domestic flight on March 7, but, did not have symptoms at that time.

The name of the pilot has not been released by FedEx.

"The FedEx family is deeply saddened by the loss of our team member, and our thoughts and condolences are with our colleague’s family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time.”

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

