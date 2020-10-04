Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

Nine people test positive at nursing home in East Memphis - two have died

12:45 p.m. - Dr. Alisa Haushalter, the Shelby County Health Director, updated the media Friday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

The director said nine people at the assisted living facility Carriage Court in east Memphis have tested positive for COVID-19: seven residents and two staff members. There have been two deaths at the facility. If no cases emerge by April 24th, the health department said it will deem the exposure risk ended.

Right now, the health department is also still investigating the assisted living facility Parkway Health & Rehab in south Memphis, which has two positive COVID-19 cases to date.

There are now 1,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 8.8% of all of those tested so far were positive. Dr. Haushalter said there’s now 26 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Shelby County and there’s been an uptick in positive cases of those 61 and older.

Racial distribution data has now been tabulated on more than 500 cases of the 1049 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

The racial breakdown of those cases are about 70% African-American, 25% Caucasian, 5% other (including Hispanic).

Dr. Haushalter said 833 of the 1,049 COVID-19 cases are now closed with contact investigations. A total of 1,947 total were identified, and 500 people are currently being quarantined.

Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force Update

12:00 p.m. - COVID-19 Joint Task Force update with Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer, City of Memphis and the Shelby County Health Department.

April 10 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update April 10 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update Posted by City of Memphis on Friday, April 10, 2020

Mississippi reports more than 2,400 confirmed cases and 82 deaths

10:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 209 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with six new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 2,469, with 82 deaths.

Desoto County has 158 confirmed cases with one death.

Bartlett Mayor extends safer-at-home order and closure of non-essential businesses until April 17

Shelby County reports 1,049 confirmed cases, 25 deaths

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 1,049 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.

11,945 people have been tested in the county.

Shelby County Mayor renews executive order & adds provision to protect seniors

8:30 a.m. - This week, the mayors of Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Memphis, Millington, Lakeland, Germantown, and Shelby County met by phone to discuss Executive Orders that advise Shelby County residents to forgo nonessential activity. All Mayors agreed to renew orders limiting nonessential activity for an additional 7 days. In most cases, those orders will be renewed effective Friday, April 10, 2020.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “We are working every day on confronting the most significant public health event in our community in 100 years. This week, all of the mayors in Shelby County agreed to renew our respective Executive Orders as we continue to work to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Additionally, Shelby County Government, on behalf of the Joint COVID Task Force, has been working with grocery stores on additional ways to protect seniors from the risks associated with COVID-19. CDC guidelines advise that seniors are at a higher risk for severe illness. As a result of those discussions, the Executive Order from Mayor Harris will be revised to include the following language:

Special Hours for Vulnerable Population. For purposes of this Order, all essential grocery retail establishments are required to provide at least one hour of controlled access to patrons age 55 and over and to those who have serious underlying medical conditions. Limited access is meant to protect vulnerable populations from additional or unnecessary risk of contracting COVID-19.

Mayor Harris’ renewed Executive order, with new language on grocery store hours, will go into effect today, Friday, April 10, 2020.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “I will be amending my Executive Order to advise grocery stories to provide one hour of protected shopping for seniors. Seniors, according to CDC guidelines, are at higher risk of requiring severe treatment for the novel coronavirus. That is also borne out in our local data. The median age of those who have died from COVID-19 is 65 years. Every day we are working on protecting the community from the spread of COVID-19. As we identify groups that are at high risks, like our seniors, we will put in place additional protections.”

Arkansas reports more than 1,100 confirmed cases, 21 deaths

7:40 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) now reports 1,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. 21 people have died.

ADH says 305 people have recovered in the state.

15,702 people have been tested, and 14,556 were negative.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk