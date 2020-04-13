Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Arkansas has nearly 1,400 confirmed cases; 29 deaths

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Arkansas reports nearly 1,400 confirmed cases; 29 deaths

9:00 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 29 deaths.

The department says 376 people have recovered.

20,792 have been tested, and 19,394 were negative for the virus.

The Village at Germantown confirm five residents; two employees, test positive for COVID-19

Administrators of The Village at Germantown retirement community have informed Tennessee and Shelby County public health officials that five residents of its Skilled Nursing unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

Administrators have also communicated with residents and families of residents about the latest findings and about their response to prevent the virus from spreading among residents.

All of the residents who tested positive reside in the community’s Skilled Nursing unit and several have been in and out of hospitals or other healthcare facilities recently.

Four of the residents are hospitalized, several for pre-existing conditions. The fifth is in isolation under observation and is asymptomatic. Two employees have also tested positive. They are off their jobs and in quarantine at their homes.

“At The Village, we have been vigilant in following all regulations and guidelines offered by the Center for Disease Control, The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Tennessee and Shelby County Health Departments intended to prevent the spread of this virus among our residents,” said Michael K. Craft, chief executive officer of The Village.

Among other proactive measures, administrators closed the Germantown campus to visitors; started screening employees daily as they arrive for duty; closed dining outlets and now deliver all meals to the residence apartments and villas; and outfitted staff members with masks.

There are no positive tests among residents of The Village’s long-term care area, Memory Care, Assisted Living and Independent Living units.

Shelby County Youth Council new COVID-19 social Media Campaign

The Shelby County Youth Council, Mayor Lee Harris and County Commissioners are attempting to reach as many youth they can in Memphis and Shelby County with a new social media campaign video.

We are doing we can to ensure youth understand the severity of COVID-19 and have a campaign of #901StayHome.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

