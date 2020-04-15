Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Arkansas reports 1,562 confirmed cases; 32 deaths

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page.

LIVE UPDATES

Arkansas reports 1,562 confirmed cases; 32 deaths

9:00 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 32 deaths.

The department says 487 people have recovered.

21,800 have been tested, and 20,238 were negative for the virus.

Crittenden County has 121 positive cases; 2 deaths

Cross County has 7 positive cases

Mississippi County has 7 positive cases

Poinsett County has 7 positive cases

St. Francis County has 45 positive cases

Bank On Arkansas+ to Help Expedite COVID-19 Financial Relief Process

Bank On Arkansas+ is offering access to certified checking accounts to ensure Arkansans are able to receive government-issued relief in a timely manner. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the IRS will distribute economic impact payments to help ease American’s COVID-19-related financial challenges. Those who are unable to receive funds through direct deposit may not receive paper checks until September.

"Since we formed Bank On Arkansas+ in 2018, we have focused on engaging Arkansans who still receive paper checks and are potentially unbanked,” said Kara Wilkins, the initiative’s director. “In the face of COVID-19, this has become an urgent need, and we are grateful to our participating banks and credit unions for providing economic relief for struggling families.”

In order to receive the IRS economic payments immediately, unbanked and underbanked Arkansans will need to open a bank account and provide their banking information through a secure IRS portal. With the help of participating Bank On Arkansas+ financial institutions—Bank of America, Diamond Lake Federal Credit Union, IBERIABANK, First Security Bank, US Bank, Simmons Bank, Southern Bancorp, Citizens Bank, Wells Fargo and Centennial Bank— these individuals can now open checking accounts, either online or in person by appointment, that have no overdraft fees; monthly minimums of $5 or less; free debit / ATM cards; and direct deposit options. Individuals may visit bankonar.org for details on how to start an account.

For more information, click here.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

