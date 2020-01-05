Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Arkansas reports more than 1300 recoveries amid 3200+ confirmed cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Arkansas reports more than 1300 recoveries amid 3200+ confirmed cases

(KTHV) - As of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,281 positive cases.

On Wednesday, Gov. Hutchinson announced Arkansas will open restaurants for limited dine-in services on May 11 at 33% occupancy for phase one.

The governor also announced the “Arkansas Ready for Business” $15 million grant program. It will assist companies in the re-start phase and the money will help with PPE, hand sanitizing stations, etc.

Key facts to know:

3,281 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

47,937 total tests

44,656 negative test results

61 reported deaths

1,339 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Friday, May 1

10:00 a.m. - Fairley High - 4950 Fairley

10:00 a.m. - Women's Foundation - 690 Mississippi

10:00 a.m. - Iglesia Nueva Direccion - 3097 Knight

10:00 a.m. - Shady Grove Pres. Church - 5530 Shady Grove

10:00 a.m. - Powerhouse - 1350 Norris

Home Our Mission is to change lives by eliminating hunger in the Mid-South. By providing food for families, children and seniors, we impact their lives by solving one of the biggest struggles they face: getting enough nutritious food to eat to live a healthy life. Join us in our Vision of Hunger to Hope.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk