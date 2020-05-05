Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Arkansas reports more than 3,400 cases, 81 deaths

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Arkansas reports more than 3,400 cases, 81 deaths

(KTHV) - As of Monday, May 4, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,469 positive cases.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,469 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

54,608 total tests

51,139 negative test results

81 reported deaths

91 currently hospitalized

2,041 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

-----------------------------------------

Kroger, the University of Memphis and Cherokee Health providing free drive-thru testing beginning today on UofM campus

Kroger Health will hold an additional COVID-19 testing site this week at the University of Memphis. The FREE drive-thru event will be Tuesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will be held on the UofM campus at the Central Avenue parking lot next to the Holiday Inn (signage will be displayed).

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.

------------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Tuesday, May 5

Memphis, For the Kingdom 4100 Raleigh-Millington Rd. 38128, 11 a.m.

Memphis, New Friendship MBC 1957 Alcy 38114, 10 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- 5509 Hwy 4 in Holly Springs 38653, 10 a.m.

Madison Cty, TN- Unity Temple 369 Lexington Ave in Jackson 38301, 10 a.m.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk