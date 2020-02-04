Mid-South coronavirus live updates: City of Memphis leaders hold news conference on COVID-19 response

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

City of Memphis leaders give update on COVID-19 response

12:00 p.m. - City of Memphis leaders are holding a news conference on the COVID-19 response in the city. The Mayor's Office says it will be streamed on the City of Memphis Facebook page HERE.

Mississippi reports 104 new cases in state, with four deaths.

10:15 a.m. - This morning MSDH is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with four new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 1,177, with 26 deaths.

Desoto County has had a total of 103 cases to date, with one death.

Shelby County has 141 new cases of COVID-19

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department released more numbers on COVID-19 cases. They say 7,007 people have been tested in total in the county, with 638 positive cases.

From SCHD: The Health Department’s investigation of an outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis assisted living facility continues.

The Health Department has tested 22 persons at the facility, including residents and staff.

Of that number, 20 results have been returned, and 2 are still pending.

Of the 20 results, 4 were positive and 16 were negative.

Prior to the Health Department’s involvement, 2 residents were tested by other health providers and found to be positive for COVID-19.

To date, there are a total of 6 positive cases at the facility, including 5 residents and 1 employee.

Carriage Court of Memphis is taking appropriate actions to contain the virus. The employee who tested positive is recovering at home in isolation.

As of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, there were 2,683 positive cases in Tennessee, with 24 deaths. 200 hospitalizations in Tennessee. There have been 137 recoveries in the state.

Arkansas now has 624 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state

Key facts to know:

624 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

10 reported deaths

Crittenden County has 31 confirmed cases

Poinsett County has 5 confirmed cases

8,460 total tested

7,836 negative test results

42 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

