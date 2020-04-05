Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Clarksdale mayor to provide masks to all households in city

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Germantown breaks from latest Shelby County health directive allowing only some "personal appearance" businesses to open

In a reversal, hair salons and barber shops can open in Memphis and across Shelby County starting Wednesday, but with several restrictions.

The changes were spelled out in a new Shelby County Health Department directive. But the leaders in one Shelby County community - Germantown - is already on record saying they would allow additional businesses to open.

The move came after Governor Bill Lee last week said “close contact businesses” such as salons and massage parlors could open starting Wednesday in 89 of the state’s 95 counties, which did not include Shelby County.

However, some suburban communities said they planned to open such establishments Wednesday. That would have been against the three-phase back to business plan the Shelby County mayors agreed to and unveiled last week.

Salons and barber shops had been scheduled to open in phase two of the plan, which wouldn’t have begun any earlier than the week of May 18th.

But shortly after the announcement, a city of Germantown spokesperson emailed Local 24 News, saying "effective Wednesday, May 6, personal appearance businesses, including salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, waxing/threading salons, tanning salons and massage therapy establishments will be allowed to reopen in Germantown.”

That spokesperson said the email was correct.

The development continues to show how compromise for Shelby County to remain on the same page, allowing some of those close contact businesses to open but not all, remains a challenge.

In the health department’s directive, temporary restrictions at hair salons and barber shops will include requirements such as temperature checks for workers, requiring they wear face masks while cutting hair, stocked sanitizing products, details of client names and times in an appointment book, social distancing, and limits on walk-in customers.

Clarksdale mayor to provide masks to all households in city

12:45 p.m. - (CLARKSDALE NEWS RELEASE) - Mayor Chuck Espy will provide (4) masks to all households in Clarksdale, MS in an effort to reopen the community safely. While there is no single strategy to ending COVID19, the benefits of social distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks have been identified as important best practices. Leveraging the strategies used by other countries to reach outcomes that are positively similar will be useful.

Mayor Espy stated, “The need to protect our most valued customers – the citizens of Clarksdale—is a high priority. We know there is an issue of equity in terms of having access to personal protective equipment (PPE). This initiative intends to close those gaps, continue to lower the threat of spreading COVID19, and give people peace of mind.” He continued, “As our economy attempts to get back on track, we want to make sure residents can engage while limiting exposure of this highly infectious virus.”

However, social distancing will still be preferred and encouraged. “These types of practices will simply need to be in place to slow the spread of the virus while scientists work on the vaccine,” Mayor Espy added.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) continue to closely monitor the outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused by the novel (new) coronavirus COVID-19 and are working to limit the spread of cases nationally and in Mississippi. Please call the MSDH Coronavirus Hotline for information – 877-978-6453.

WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force Briefing

12:00 p.m. - COVID-19 Joint Task Force update with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Dr. Alisa Haushalter - Director, Shelby County Health Department, and Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Officer.

23,000+ Tennesseans tested across state as part of Unified Command Group's free testing

(TN GOV'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE ) - Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced more than 23,000 Tennesseans have received a free COVID-19 test at 67 drive-through sites over the past three weekends, as part of Unified-Command Group’s efforts to reduce barriers and widen access to testing for all Tennesseans regardless of symptoms.

“Testing remains one of the most important tools for gaining more information in our fight against COVID-19, and the 23,000 tests we’ve completed over the last three weekends have provided incredibly valuable data,” said Gov. Lee. “We’re grateful to the thousands who came out to receive a test this weekend and we continue to remind Tennesseans: when in doubt, get a test.”

Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard supported Tennessee Department of Health personnel at 16 sites across the state May 2 and 3 where 5,153 Tennesseans received a free COVID-19 test. Eight sites were operated on Saturday with 2,733 individuals tested and another eight sites on Sunday with 2,420 individuals tested. Hamilton county operated their site both days and tested 1,168 individuals for COVID-19 representing nearly a third of the weekend total.

“Our weekend sites have been equipped to meet the demand for free testing across the state,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner. “With ample capacity at our county health departments during the week, we continue to encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of free testing at these locations.”

Unified-Command Group, led by Director Stuart McWhorter, is a partnership between Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan.

Shelby County reports 101 new confirmed cases, no new deaths

9:55 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reported 101 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths. The total now stands at 2,850 cases so far, with 53 deaths in the county.

33,896 people have been tested in the county. The health department says 1457 have recovered.

Christ Community Health to host drive-thru testing Wednesday

Christ Community Health will host a drive-thru testing on Wednesday, May 6 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at its Hickory Hill location, 5366 Mendenhall Mall. No appointment needed and the event is for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

Kroger partners with the University of Memphis and Cherokee Health to provide free drive-thru testing beginning Tuesday

Kroger Health will hold an additional COVID-19 testing site this week at the University of Memphis. The FREE drive-thru event will be Tuesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will be held on the UofM campus at the Central Avenue parking lot next to the Holiday Inn (signage will be displayed).

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.

As of Sunday, May 3, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 3,431 positive cases

(KTHV) - As of Sunday, May 3, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,431 positive cases.

On Wednesday, there were 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,431 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

52,890 total tests

49,459 negative test results

76 reported deaths

1,999 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Crittenden County has 197 cases; 5 deaths

Cross County has 24 cases

Lee County has 3 cases; 1 death

Mississippi County has 20 cases

Phillips County has 6 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 23 cases; 2 deaths

St. Francis County has 93 cases

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Monday, May 4

Memphis, Kroc Center 800 E. Parkway 38104, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Riverside Baptist Church 3560 Third St. 38109, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Leadership Empowerment Ctr., 3925 Overton Crossing 38127, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Colonial Park UMC 5330 Park 38119, 10 a.m.

Memphis, First Baptist Broad 2869 Broad Ave 38112, TBA

