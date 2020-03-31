Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Collierville closes playgrounds, Tipton County opens drive-thru testing site

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Collierville Closes playgrounds & tennis courts

(TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the National Recreation & Parks Association, State of Tennessee and the Town of Collierville Mayor’s Executive Order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all Town of Collierville playgrounds and tennis courts will be closing Tuesday, March 31st until further notice. Athletic fields were previously closed.

The Town of Collierville understands the important value playgrounds and play structures provide to communities across the country, especially for children. Given the current situation and the guidance from public health officials on physical distancing, we believe that playgrounds and play structures should close in an effort to reduce community spread.

The Town of Collierville will continue to monitor all available information provided in reference to general park open green space and walking trails.

---------------------------------

Tipton County opens drive-thru testing site

11:00 a.m. - Tipton County has opened a drive-thru testing site in Covington.

------------------------------------------

Shelby County Clerk's Office temporarily closed

10:45 a.m. - Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Shelby County Clerk’s office has TEMPORARILY closed effective Monday, March 30, 2020. We will update this public notice with changes.

Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 15, extending vehicle registrations, drivers licenses, TN identifications and handgun renewals. Compliance with REAL ID has been extended an additional year.

-------------------------------------

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves holds update on COVID-19 response in the state

10:30 a.m. - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is set to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to give an update on the COVID 19 response in the state.

(MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order establishing a shelter-in-place for Lauderdale County to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of all Mississippians.



The Mississippi Department of Health identified Lauderdale County as the first localized region for additional restrictions, and Governor Reeves announced the shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County at a press conference this morning. This follows the “Identify and Isolate” strategy that the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, laid out at a press conference last week.



Mississippi is rapidly increasing testing and strictly enforcing quarantines for anyone that investigators believe has been exposed to the virus. Two-week shelter-in-place orders are a tool to allow health officials to flex resources to areas that carry special risk. The shelter-in-place will begin at 10:00 PM and be in effect through April 14, 2020.



You can view the Governor's full remarks at the press conference here.



"This is the first of many actions that will come as a result of our 'Identify and Isolate' strategy to protect Mississippi’s health care system from being overwhelmed. Keeping Mississippians healthy and safe while working to slow the spread remains our top priority. This order builds on the state’s other social distancing requirements to protect public health. Please stay home so we can all stay healthy," said Governor Tate Reeves of the executive order.



In this latest executive order, the Governor lays out the guidelines of the shelter-in-place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, including:

Individuals are to stay at home except for the limited allowances in the executive order.

When outside of their homes, people must follow social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and avoid groups of 10 or more.

Evictions are suspended, though people are still required to pay any rent or make any mortgage payments.

All nonessential businesses are to stop all activities other than those necessary for minimum operations (e.g. payroll, health insurance, security) and enabling employees to work from home.

Social and other non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people must be cancelled or rescheduled.

Restaurants and bars may only remain open for drive-thru, curbside, and/or delivery service.

People may leave their homes only to perform essential activities, such as caring for someone in the vulnerable population, getting food or necessary supplies, and working for an essential business.

Individual outdoor recreation is encouraged, but not group recreation or activities such as soccer or basketball games.













------------------------------

Mississippi reports 937 total cases and 20 total deaths in state

10:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, and four new deaths. There are a total of 937 cases in the state, with 20 deaths.

-----------------------------------

Shelby County: 405 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports the county currently has 405 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported to the Shelby County Health Department this morning, bringing the total number of deaths in Shelby County attributed to COVID-19 to 3.

To date, a total of 4,665 persons have been tested for the COVID-19 virus in Shelby County.

Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 | LiveStories Testing for COVID-19 is limited and currently being offered to those who are symptomatic, contacts of confirmed cases, or who work in the healthcare field. Patients must meet certain exposure criteria in order to be tested for COVID-19.

------------------------------

Mid-South Pastor dies from complications of COVID-19

According to a Facebook post from Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Assistant Pastor to Middle Adults, Tim Russell, passes away Monday at Baptist Hospital.

From the post: “Our beloved pastor, Tim Russell, died yesterday at Baptist Hospital from complications of COVID-19. Tim served and loved our church body, our staff, and his friends and family well, and we are grieving alongside his dear wife, Kathe.

Please tune in to 2pc.org/live at 3pm CST today, Tuesday, March 31, to hear remarks from Senior Pastor George Robertson.”

---------------------------------------

Shelby County has 26 new cases of COVID-19

As of 2 p.m. Monday, there were 1,834 positive cases in Tennessee, with 13 deaths. 148 hospitalizations in Tennessee.

-----------------------------------------------

Arkansas now has 508 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state

Key facts to know:

508 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Crittenden County has 17 confirmed cases

Poinsett County has 5 confirmed cases

6,028 total tested

5,520 negative test results

32 recoveries

7 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

