Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Desoto County Schools makes changes to end of year testing & promotions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Desoto County Schools approves several changes amid COVID-19 update

10:40 a.m. - Desoto County Schools has made several changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Among the information is how students will be promoted to the next grade, and how testing will be done, if it is done. Find more information HERE.

Mississippi reports 181 new cases, 3 new deaths

10:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with three new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 1,358, with 29 deaths.

Desoto County has a total of 111 COVID-19 caes, with one death there.

The three new confirmed deaths are in Chickasaw, Pontotoc, and Tippah counties.

Shelby County reports 640 cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths

10:30 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reports one more death, making a total of 8 in the county.

SCHD says 7,157 people have been tested in Shelby County.

FROM SCHD: The Health Department’s investigation of an outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis assisted living facility continues.

The Health Department has tested 22 persons at the facility, including residents and staff.

Of that number, 21 results have been returned, and 1 is still pending.

Of the 21 results, 4 were positive and 17 were negative.

Prior to the Health Department’s involvement, 2 residents were tested by other health providers and found to be positive for COVID-19.

To date, there are a total of 6 positive cases at the facility, including 5 residents and 1 employee.

Carriage Court of Memphis is taking appropriate actions to contain the virus. The employee who tested positive is recovering at home in isolation.

As of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, there were 2,845 positive cases in Tennessee, with 34 deaths. 263 hospitalizations in Tennessee. There have been 220 recoveries in the state.

Arkansas now has 683 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state

6:50 a.m.:

Key facts to know:

683 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

12 reported deaths

Crittenden County has 32 confirmed cases

Poinsett County has 5 confirmed cases

8,992 total tested

8,309 negative test results

50 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

