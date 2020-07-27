Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County Health Department reports 276 new COVID-19 cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reported 276 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Sunday.

Here is the Shelby County Health Department #COVID-19 update for July 26, 2020. For more information and statistics, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center. pic.twitter.com/4Xs2VSpTNL — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) July 26, 2020

Officials say there are 18,764 confirmed cases and 262 related deaths in the county.

13,292 have recovered.

Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,140 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 93,936 as of July 26, 2020 including 967 deaths, 4,244 hospitalizations and 54,730 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/IjBirbl8cN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 26, 2020

Tennessee now totals 93,936 confirmed cases and 967 related deaths.

4,244 have been hospitalized. 54,730 have recovered. 1,381,859 have been tested in the state.

In Mississippi, health officials reported 1,207 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths in the state.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 15 deaths. The total of #coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 52,304, with 1,495 deaths. See more case details and important preventive steps at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/a4PRqyB5zR — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 26, 2020

The stand now stands at a total of 52,304 confirmed cases and 1,495 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

DeSoto County health officials reported 2,784 new cases.

Arkansas Department of Health reported 6,600 active cases Sunday.

Across the state the COVID-19 cases totaled to 38,623 and 401 related deaths.

31,622 have recovered.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

