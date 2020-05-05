Mid-South coronavirus live updates: FREE drive-thru testing today beginning at 10 a.m. on UofM campus

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Kroger, the University of Memphis and Cherokee Health providing free drive-thru testing beginning today on UofM campus

Kroger Health will hold an additional COVID-19 testing site this week at the University of Memphis. The FREE drive-thru event will be Tuesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will be held on the UofM campus at the Central Avenue parking lot next to the Holiday Inn (signage will be displayed).

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Tuesday, May 5

Memphis, For the Kingdom 4100 Raleigh-Millington Rd. 38128, 11 a.m.

Memphis, New Friendship MBC 1957 Alcy 38114, 10 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- 5509 Hwy 4 in Holly Springs 38653, 10 a.m.

Madison Cty, TN- Unity Temple 369 Lexington Ave in Jackson 38301, 10 a.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

