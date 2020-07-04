Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Kroger begins limiting number of customers; 74 new cases confirmed in Arkansas

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Kroger to limit customers starting Tuesday

Kroger says it will begin limiting how many customers can come into its stores starting Tuesday to promote social distancing. The stores will allow no more than half of the building's calculated capacity at any one time.

Kroger said it will monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using technology it already has to provide a count of customers entering and exiting the store.

Kroger also says it has started testing one-way aisles in some stores to reduce instances of customers passing one another.

The company says its stores will close early for Easter this Sunday so its workers can rest and be with their families.

Arkansas reports 74 new cases

6:15 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health now says there are 927 confirmed cases in the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of health, there are 16 deaths due to COVID-19.

Key facts to know:

927 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

13,264 total tests

12,337 negative test results

16 reported deaths

139 recoveries

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday, Arkansas public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, but online instruction will continue

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk