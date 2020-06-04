Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Memphis Mayor & COVID-19 Task Force give daily update

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Memphis Mayor & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force update on response

12:00 p.m. - There will be a COVID-19 Task Force update with Mayor Jim Strickland, and Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Officer.

Mississippi now reports more than 1700 cases & 51 deaths

11:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with eight new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 1,738, with 51 deaths.

Currently, Desoto County has 136 COVID-19 cases, and one death.

Shelby County Health Department updates to 13 deaths in the county

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department now reports 13 deaths in the county. There are 789 cases and 8,915 people have been tested in the county.

Shelby County Health Department has added a data page to its COVID-19 webpage: www.shelbytnhealth.com/coronavirus. It includes information about the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

FROM SCHD: All of Shelby County, including the municipalities and the unincorporated areas are under Safer at Home orders. Only essential businesses as spelled out in Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’s executive order of March 24, 2020, may remain open to the public. All assemblies and gatherings of more than 10 people outside of a private residence are prohibited. The list of essential and non-essential businesses can be viewed here: https://www.shelbycountytn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/36528/Executive-Order---March-24-2020

For more information about the Safer at Home order or to register concerns, the public may contact:

The City of Memphis 3-1-1 line

The Shelby County Mayor’s Action Line: 901-222-2300

The Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline: 833-943-1658

Email shelbytnhealth@shelbycountytn.gov.

Memphis Light Gas & Water suspends disconnections until further notice

Shelby County reports 789 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

8:15 a.m. - The City of Memphis reports 789 confirmed cases in Shelby County with 11 deaths.

SCHD says 9,915 people have been tested in Shelby County.

There are 3,633 cases in Tennessee; 44 deaths and 328 hospitalized. There have been 295 recoveries across the state.

Arkansas reports 853 confirmed cases, 16 deaths

6:30 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health now says there are 853 confirmed cases in the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of health, there are 16 deaths due to COVID-19.

Key facts to know:

853 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

11,780 total tests

10,927 negative test results

16 reported deaths

100 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk