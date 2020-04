Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Memphis Mayor urges everyone to wear a face mask if you leave home

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland urges you to wear a face mask if you leave your home

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives update on COVID-19 response in state

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response Shelter-in-place starts tonight. That’s a big deal, and I know that many people are wondering what it means practically. We’re addressing that and talking about what our next steps to keep people safe are going to be. Posted by Tate Reeves on Friday, April 3, 2020

Tennessee reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths total

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) now reports 3,067 total COVID-19 cases in the state, with 37 deaths.

293 people have been hospitalized, and 248 have recovered.

TDH says 37,839 people have been tested, and 34,772 were negative for COVID-19.

Shelby County Health Department: Non-essential businesses could be shut down if they don't comply

2:00 p.m. – The Shelby County Health Department issued a new directive ordered Friday that will close any non-essential business (i.e. bars, churches, salons, barber shops, gyms, swimming pools, spas, etc.) that are still not complying with Safer at Home orders already on the books after midnight Friday. Those businesses will be shut down for a varying length of time.

The health officer also urged essential businesses to sanitize heavily, make sure workers have PPE, and are social distancing on the job.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration

2:00 p.m. (MS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) - In a letter to President Donald Trump, Governor Tate Reeves requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government this week – a procedural step to acquire necessary federal assets and resources to support Mississippi's COVID-19 response.

Upon approval, the disaster declaration will activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance (IA) Program for all Mississippi counties.

"I'm grateful for the ongoing partnership we've had with President Trump and his Administration throughout this trying time. Mississippians are the most charitable people in the country, and it has been heartwarming to see our state come together to support one another as we combat the spread. We must do all we can to help ease the burden. With this disaster declaration, we will be able to better help our families, our businesses, and all Mississippians weather this storm and emerge stronger," said Governor Tate Reeves.

The disaster declaration will provide access to expanded mental healthcare, supplement the efforts of tribal healthcare workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Mississippians, expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19, and more.

View the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration request here.

Bartlett Mayor extends executive orders

1:55 p.m. - Bartlett Mayor A. Keith McDonald has signed a Bartlett Civil Emergency Executive Order, extending the state of emergency and other orders.

Tennessee State Parks announces temporary closures for all state parks through mid-April

1:30 p.m. - TDEC has announced it will be closing all 56 Tennessee state parks to the public starting Saturday, April 4 through at least Tuesday, April 14 in support of Governor Bill Lee's executive order requiring Tennesseans to stay at home unless it's for essential activities.

Arkansas reports 704 confirmed cases, 12 deaths

1:30 p.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health now says there are 704 confirmed cases in the state.

The governor also confirmed the 12th death in the state of Arkansas due to COVID-19. Four of the coronavirus deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.

Key facts to know:

704 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

9,699 total tests

8,995 negative test results

12 reported deaths

60 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives daily COVID-19 update from Knoxville

11:45 a.m. - Gov. Bill Lee gave his daily COVID-19 update a bit earlier Friday, from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

As of 2:00 p.m Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,845 total COVID-19 cases in the state, with 32 deaths. 263 people are hospitalized, and 220 have recovered.

Desoto County Schools approves several changes amid COVID-19 update

10:40 a.m. - Desoto County Schools has made several changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Among the information is how students will be promoted to the next grade, and how testing will be done, if it is done. Find more information HERE.

Mississippi reports 181 new cases, 3 new deaths

10:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with three new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 1,358, with 29 deaths.

Desoto County has a total of 111 COVID-19 caes, with one death there.

The three new confirmed deaths are in Chickasaw, Pontotoc, and Tippah counties.

Shelby County reports 640 cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths

10:30 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reports one more death, making a total of 8 in the county.

SCHD says 7,157 people have been tested in Shelby County.

FROM SCHD: The Health Department’s investigation of an outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis assisted living facility continues.

The Health Department has tested 22 persons at the facility, including residents and staff.

Of that number, 21 results have been returned, and 1 is still pending.

Of the 21 results, 4 were positive and 17 were negative.

Prior to the Health Department’s involvement, 2 residents were tested by other health providers and found to be positive for COVID-19.

To date, there are a total of 6 positive cases at the facility, including 5 residents and 1 employee.

Carriage Court of Memphis is taking appropriate actions to contain the virus. The employee who tested positive is recovering at home in isolation.

Arkansas now has 683 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state

6:50 a.m.:

Key facts to know:

683 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

12 reported deaths

Crittenden County has 32 confirmed cases

Poinsett County has 5 confirmed cases

8,992 total tested

8,309 negative test results

50 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

