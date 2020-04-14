Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces schools closed for rest of this school year

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports the state is now up to 5,823 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 124 deaths.

TDH says a total of 78,831 have been tested in the state.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives update on COVID-19 response in the state; Schools closed for rest of school year

2:30 p.m. - Watch HERE. Reeves announced Mississippi schools will close for the remainder of the school year.

(NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that schools in Mississippi will remain closed for the rest of the school year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

To ensure that Mississippi students' education continues through the remainder of the school year, Governor Reeves is asking every school to submit distance learning plans to mitigate and enhance their learning. He is also asking that educators prepare for summer or early fall learning as an option for make-up school.

"I know how hard teachers, students, all staff, and parents have been working during this dangerous time. You have my deep respect and sincere admiration. It has been so encouraging to see the efforts of our education community to protect the people of Mississippi while ensuring learning takes place. I know our education community will do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi kids don’t fall behind," said Governor Tate Reeves.

The Governor will be issuing an executive order shortly with details for school districts to develop enhanced learning plans for their students and their communities.



LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response We are addressing our plan for schools and efforts to safely rebuild our economy. Watch live: Posted by Tate Reeves on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Christ Community Health Services offers drive-through COVID 19 testing Friday, April 17 in Frayser & Hickory Hill

2:15 p.m. - (NEWS RELEASE) - Christ Community Health Services is offering drive-through COVID 19 testing this Friday, April 17, at Christ Community Hickory Hill 5366 Mendenhall Mall from 2-4 pm and at Christ Community Health Services Frayser 969 Frayser Blvd. Saturday, April 18, from 9-11 am.

The expansion of COVID 19 testing into the Hickory Hill and Frayser Raleigh communities is to ensure that COVID 19 testing is accessible to those individuals within the North Memphis and the Hickory Hill areas that have not been tested and are presenting symptom. Individuals who wish to be tested are asked to make an appointment by texting: test2020 to 91999 or calling Christ Community Health Services at 901-842-3160.

Since testing begins on March 21, Christ Community Health Services has tested over 500 individuals. The need for COVID 19 testing in medically underserved areas of Memphis and Shelby County is great, and Christ Community Health Services is working to fill the COVID 19 testing gaps.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

1:30 p.m. - (KTHV) - In the press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,498 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

There have been no new positive cases reported at Cummins Unit. The number of inmates who tested positive remains 43.

Gov. Hutchinson signed two new executive orders. One of the orders involves first responders and front line workers, in which they can file workers comp claims if there's a relationship with COVID-19. The second order entails liability immunity for medical emergency responders, meaning they can’t be sued over COVID-19.

Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force Update

12:00 p.m. - The COVID-19 Joint Task Force update with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Dorcas Young Griffin, Director, Division of Community Services, and the Shelby County Health Department.

April 14 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update April 14 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update Posted by City of Memphis on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Mississippi reports 145 new cases, 13 new deaths

10:13 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 145 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with 13 new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 3,087, with 111 deaths.

There are 188 total confirmed cases in Desoto County, with 2 deaths, and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Shelby County reports 1,351 confirmed cases & 30 deaths

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports there are now 1,351 confirmed cases in the county, and 30 deaths.

14,429 people have been tested in the county.

Second MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This is the second confirmed case of an individual who is employed at MATA. This information was shared with the employee workforce Monday evening.

Arkansas reports nearly 1,500 confirmed cases; 30 deaths

7:15 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 30 deaths.

The department says 427 people have recovered.

21,014 have been tested, and 19,539 were negative for the virus.

