Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County reports 101 new confirmed cases, no new deaths (2,850 cases/53 deaths total)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Shelby County reports 101 new confirmed cases, no new deaths

9:55 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reported 101 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths. The total now stands at 2,850 cases so far, with 53 deaths in the county.

33,896 people have been tested in the county. The health department says 1457 have recovered.

Christ Community Health to host drive-thru testing Wednesday

Christ Community Health will host a drive-thru testing on Wednesday, May 6 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at its Hickory Hill location, 5366 Mendenhall Mall. No appointment needed and the event is for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

Kroger partners with the University of Memphis and Cherokee Health to provide free drive-thru testing beginning Tuesday

Kroger Health will hold an additional COVID-19 testing site this week at the University of Memphis. The FREE drive-thru event will be Tuesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will be held on the UofM campus at the Central Avenue parking lot next to the Holiday Inn (signage will be displayed).

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.

As of Sunday, May 3, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 3,431 positive cases

(KTHV) - As of Sunday, May 3, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,431 positive cases.

On Wednesday, there were 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,431 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

52,890 total tests

49,459 negative test results

76 reported deaths

1,999 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Crittenden County has 197 cases; 5 deaths

Cross County has 24 cases

Lee County has 3 cases; 1 death

Mississippi County has 20 cases

Phillips County has 6 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 23 cases; 2 deaths

St. Francis County has 93 cases

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Monday, May 4

Memphis, Kroc Center 800 E. Parkway 38104, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Riverside Baptist Church 3560 Third St. 38109, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Leadership Empowerment Ctr., 3925 Overton Crossing 38127, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Colonial Park UMC 5330 Park 38119, 10 a.m.

Memphis, First Baptist Broad 2869 Broad Ave 38112, TBA

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk