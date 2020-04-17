Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County reports 108 new confirmed cases & 3 additional deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
LIVE UPDATES
Shelby County reports 108 new confirmed cases & 3 additional deaths
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports there are now 1,616 confirmed cases in the county, and 35 deaths.
17,053 people have been tested in the county.
6,262 total cases in Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department is investigating clusters of infection in a number of facilities that serve vulnerable populations.
----------------------------------------------------------
Mississippi reports 169 new cases, 11 additional deaths
9:20 a.m. - The State of Mississippi is reporting 169 new cases of COVID-19, with 11 new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 3,793, with 140 deaths.
148 COVID-19 patients are in ICU.
As of Thursday, there were 211 total confirmed cases in Desoto County, with 3 deaths, and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.
----------------------------------------------------------
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extends shelter-in-place
Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he is extending the statewide shelter-in-place by 7 days, while providing some ability for “non-essential” businesses to safely make sales. The Governor’s new executive order extends the expiration date of his previous order to Monday, April 27th.
“I wanted to come here today and announce that we can all ease up and re-open, but we can’t. We can’t stay in this position for much longer. But we are still in the eye of the storm. I made a vow to protect the people of Mississippi. I have to do what the best information and wisdom I have tells me. Right now, it tells me I have to ask you to stay vigilant for one more week," said Governor Tate Reeves.
The Governor also announced two changes to the previous executive order to help Mississippians cope mentally and financially.
First, the Governor shared that he has been advised by state and local officials that they can safely enforce social distancing rules on Mississippi’s lakes and beaches. This executive order allows them to re-open for individual fishing and relaxing.
“It’s a small thing, but I hope it helps even a bit for people who need to safely get out in the sun for their own sanity. We need to do anything we can to help address the growing depression, isolation, and other mental health issues. That matters," said Governor Reeves.
Second, the Governor announced that “non-essential” businesses could start making curbside, delivery, or drive-thru sales.
“Clothing stores, florists, or athletic goods can do safe sales. If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up. I wish I could open it all back up for everyone. I can’t do it without harming even more people. But we believe that we can safely do this," said Governor Reeves.
The Governor explained his reasoning for this move was twofold. It prevents people from crowding big-box retailers by encouraging them to safely patronize Mississippi small businesses. It allows more Mississippians to provide for their families, even in the face of this virus.
“No business is non-essential to those who rely on its paycheck for food, supplies, and shelter. I cannot sit by while Mississippians are driven into poverty, without doing everything in my power to give them some greater ability to take care of themselves. It’s not enough. But it’s a good faith step towards recovery, and I hope that you will take it as a lifeline and sign of hope," said Governor Reeves.
The Governor shared a message of joint resolve and courage with the people of Mississippi.
“Please stay strong. Stay smart. Stay home. Use common sense—that’s the single best thing you can do. If you are part of a vulnerable population, please stay home—please. This is the time to be the most vigilant. I’m asking all Mississippi: Stay in the fight for a little while longer, and we will come through this together," said Governor Reeves.
The text of the executive order is here. The signed, sealed copy will be available on sos.ms.gov later today.
-------------------------------------------------------------
Mid-South Food Bank April 17 Mobile Pantries
- Neighborhood Christian Centers, 4738 Walnut Grove 9 a.m. Pre-register
- Dwelling Place 3034 Austin Peay 10 a.m.
- Healing Center 3885 Tchulahoma 10 a.m.
- Inglesia Nueva Direccion 3097 Knight 10 a.m.
- Shady Grove Presbyterian Church 5530 Shady Grove 10 a.m.
- Our Hands to Yours, 2818 Midland Ave. 10 a.m.
- Marshall County, MS- 3877 Cayce Rd. in Byhalia 10 a.m.
- Alcorn County, MS- 313 Pinecrest in Corinth 10 a.m.
- DeSoto County, MS- New Hope 1407 Church in Southaven 10 a.m.
- Crittenden County, AR- 111 13th St. in W. Mphs 10 a.m.
------------------------------------------
