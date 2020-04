Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County reports 1,351 confirmed cases, 30 deaths - Desoto County 188 total cases, 2 deaths

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Mississippi reports 145 new cases, 13 new deaths

10:13 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 145 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with 13 new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 3,087, with 111 deaths.

There are 188 total confirmed cases in Desoto County, with 2 deaths, and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.

---------------------------------------------

Shelby County reports 1,351 confirmed cases & 30 deaths

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports there are now 1,351 confirmed cases in the county, and 30 deaths.

14,429 people have been tested in the county.

---------------------------------------------

Second MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This is the second confirmed case of an individual who is employed at MATA. This information was shared with the employee workforce Monday evening.

---------------------------------------------------------

Arkansas reports nearly 1,500 confirmed cases; 30 deaths

7:15 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 30 deaths.

The department says 427 people have recovered.

21,014 have been tested, and 19,539 were negative for the virus.

------------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk