Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

3:00 p.m. - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is giving an update on the COVID-19 response in the state.

Christ Community Health Services expands COVID-19 testing

2:45 p.m. (CHRIST COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES) - Beginning Monday, April 6th, Christ Community Health Services will expand COVID19 testing to 200 a day at the Third Street clinic by appointment only and the clinic time will change to Monday through Saturday from 2pm-4pm.

Since testing began on March 21, Christ Community has tested over 400 individuals and assessed over 2,000 potential cases over the phone. The need to provide COVID-19 testing for individuals in the underserved areas of Memphis and Shelby County is great; therefore, the organization is increasing testing availability.

Anyone wishing to be assessed to be tested, please text “Test2020” to 91999 or call 901-842-3160 to discuss getting a test.

Memphis Zoo statement after tiger at Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19

2:45 p.m. - (MEMPHIS ZOO STATEMENT) On Sunday, April 5th Memphis Zoo officials learned about a Bronx Zoo tiger testing positive for Covid-19. The health and well-being of the animals and staff at Memphis Zoo continues to be our top priority.

“We remain vigilant, implementing the safest practices possible for our animals and care teams,” said senior Memphis Zoo veterinarian Dr. Felicia Knightly.

Currently, we are not testing any of our animals for coronavirus and none of our animals are showing any symptoms of this virus. Memphis Zoo continues to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations for businesses by encouraging staff to stay home if unwell, emphasizing respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene, and routinely cleaning all surfaces.

Memphis Zoo has been closed to the public since March 17, 2020.

The United States Department of Agriculture advises that anyone sick with the coronavirus should minimize contact with animals, including pets, until more information is known about the virus. Have other questions about Covid-19 and animals? Please visit the USDA’s website regarding this matter. https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/newsroom/news/sa_by_date/sa-2020/ny-zoo-covid-19

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gives update on COVID-19 response

2:30 p.m. - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is giving a briefing on the COVID-19 response in the state. You can watch HERE.

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response We are entering the most painful weeks of our COVID-19 curve. We are outlining our plan to ensure Mississippians get the care they need—even as we hit that dangerous peak. Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, April 6, 2020

Tennessee reports more than 3,800 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths, in state

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) now reports 3,802 COVID-19 cases in the state, with 65 total deaths. 352 people are hospitalized and 356 have recovered.

TDH says 47,350 people have been tested in the state, with 43,548 negative for the virus.

Novel Coronavirus Situation Summary: In December 2019, Chinese health authorities identified an outbreak of pneumonia associated with a novel, or new, coronavirus which has resulted in thousands of confirmed cases in China. Additional cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States.

2:00 p.m. - City of West Memphis leaders offer update on COVID-19 response there. Watch HERE.

COVID-19 Press Conference (4/6/20) Posted by The City of West Memphis on Monday, April 6, 2020

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces s chools will remain closed for rest of school year

1:30 p.m. - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson gave his daily update on the coronavirus response in the state. During the address, Hutchinson announced that all Arkansas public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, but online instruction will continue.

Hutchinson thanked teachers and students for hanging in there, but he made the decision to suspend on-site instruction for the rest of the school year based on health concerns.

Students will continue to attend school through online instruction with alternative methods, such as AMI days.

Previously, Hutchinson announced schools would be closed until April 17.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland extends safer-at-home executive order until April 21

12:00 p.m. - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Officer held the daily COVID-19 Task Force briefing. During it, Strickland announced he has extended the Safer at Home Executive Order to April 21, 2020. Click here to read the order.

Mississippi now reports more than 1700 cases & 51 deaths

11:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with eight new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 1,738, with 51 deaths.

Currently, Desoto County has 136 COVID-19 cases, and one death.

Shelby County Health Department updates to 13 deaths in the county

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department now reports 13 deaths in the county. There are 789 cases and 8,915 people have been tested in the county.

Shelby County Health Department has added a data page to its COVID-19 webpage: www.shelbytnhealth.com/coronavirus. It includes information about the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

FROM SCHD: All of Shelby County, including the municipalities and the unincorporated areas are under Safer at Home orders. Only essential businesses as spelled out in Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’s executive order of March 24, 2020, may remain open to the public. All assemblies and gatherings of more than 10 people outside of a private residence are prohibited. The list of essential and non-essential businesses can be viewed here: https://www.shelbycountytn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/36528/Executive-Order---March-24-2020

For more information about the Safer at Home order or to register concerns, the public may contact:

The City of Memphis 3-1-1 line

The Shelby County Mayor’s Action Line: 901-222-2300

The Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline: 833-943-1658

Email shelbytnhealth@shelbycountytn.gov.

Memphis Light Gas & Water suspends disconnections until further notice

Shelby County reports 789 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

8:15 a.m. - The City of Memphis reports 789 confirmed cases in Shelby County with 11 deaths.

SCHD says 9,915 people have been tested in Shelby County.

There are 3,633 cases in Tennessee; 44 deaths and 328 hospitalized. There have been 295 recoveries across the state.

Arkansas reports 853 confirmed cases, 16 deaths

6:30 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health now says there are 853 confirmed cases in the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of health, there are 16 deaths due to COVID-19.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk