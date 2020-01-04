Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Tennessee reports 2,683 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in state

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Latest update from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

Tennessee reports more than 2,600 COVID-19 cases in state, 24 deaths total

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) now reports 2,683 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 24 deaths.

TDH says 137 people have recovered. 200 patients are currently hospitalized.

32,452 people have been tested in total, and 29,769 were negative for COVID-19. TDH says 2,397 of those negative tests are in Shelby County.

Shelby County Health Department releases map showing zip codes affected by COVID-19

Mississippi reports 136 new cases in state, with 2 new deaths

10:15 a.m.- The Mississippi State Department of Health says there are 136 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with two new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 1,037, with 22 deaths.

There are 94 total cases in Desoto County, with 1 death there.

Shelby County Health Department says 22 people tested at local nursing home

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department confirms the latest total of 497 cases in the county, with three deaths. 5,506 people have been tested so far in Shelby County.

The department is also doing an investigation into a local nursing home.

The Health Department’s investigation of an outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis assisted living facility continues.

The Health Department has tested 22 persons at the facility, including residents and staff.

Of that number, 20 results have been returned, and 2 are still pending.

Of the 20 results, 4 were positive and 16 were negative.

Prior to the Health Department’s involvement, 2 residents were tested by other health providers and found to be positive for COVID-19.

To date, there are a total of 6 positive cases at the facility, including 5 residents and 1 employee.

Carriage Court of Memphis is taking appropriate actions to contain the virus. The employee who tested positive is recovering at home in isolation.

Shelby County has 92 new cases of COVID-19

As of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, there were 2,239 positive cases in Tennessee, with 23 deaths. 175 hospitalizations in Tennessee.

Arkansas now has 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state

Key facts to know:

564 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Crittenden County has 29 confirmed cases

Poinsett County has 5 confirmed cases

7,433 total tested

6,869 negative test results

41 recoveries

8 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Memphis Police change how they respond to minor vehicle crashes due to COVID-19

(FROM MPD Facebook) - In extending our efforts to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), MPD has established another way to safely serve the citizens of Memphis by providing an alternate way to report minor vehicle crashes.

If you are involved in a crash, and there are no injuries, no alcohol or drugs involved, and no wreckers are needed, it is not necessary for an officer or Police Service Technician (PST) to physically make the scene.

FAQ:

1. What is a minor vehicle crash?

A minor vehicle crash is when there are no injuries, no one is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and all vehicles are drivable.

2. What do you do if you have been involved in a minor crash?

Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information, and tag numbers of the vehicles involved.

Take photographs of the damage.

Report the crash over the phone by calling a Memphis Police Station or MPD’s Traffic Office within five (5) days of the crash.

3. Does it matter which police precinct you call?

No, you can call any precinct to file a minor vehicle crash report.

Traffic Office: 901-636-4679

Old Allen Station: 901-636-4399

Raines Station: 901-636-4599

Mt. Moriah Station: 901-636-4199

Crump Station: 901-636-4600

Tillman Station: 901-636-3000

North Main Station: 901-636-4099

Airways Station: 901-636-4800

Appling Farms Station: 901-636-4400

Ridgeway Station: 901-636-4500

4. How do I get a copy of my crash report?

If you need to obtain a copy of a police report of any kind, you will need to call Central Records at 901-636-3650. A Central Records clerk will assist you in getting the requested documents. Or, you can file an Open Records Request through the City of Memphis portal by going to https://memphistn.gov/…/pub…/submit_a_public_records_request

5. When will an officer or PST make the scene of a crash?

An officer or PST will make the scene of a vehicle crashes when:

A confrontation occurs on the scene

Injuries are reported

Drugs or alcohol are involved

A driver refuses to share information

If a vehicle is disabled

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

