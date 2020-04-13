Mid-South coronavirus live updates: TN Gov. Bill Lee extends Stay at Home order through April 30

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

TN Gov. Bill Lee extends Stay at Home order through April 30

3:15 p.m. - (WBIR) Governor Bill Lee announced Monday afternoon he is extending Tennessee's Stay at Home order until April 30, saying he is hoping to reopen the economy by May.

The governor said Tennessee is "not out of the woods yet," but said he has seen positive trends in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Because of that, Gov. Lee said he would extend his Stay at Home order until at least April 30, saying there is a "clear but complicated" task ahead to figure out how to allow Tennesseans to conduct business again.

"We have to remain vigilante with social distancing, or disease could come roaring back and erase our progress, he said, saying there would likely need to be measures until a vaccine or therapy was available to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the populace.

Gov. Lee said he is following White House guidance in extending the order, but said he is planning to begin reopening the economy starting in May -- saying leaders are working on a 'phased reboot' of the economy.

-------------------------------------------------

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

---------------------------------------

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response I have declared another state of emergency in Mississippi. We just saw horrific, deadly storms across the state—right as we enter our COVID-19 peak. Details in our live briefing: Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, April 13, 2020

----------------------------------

Tennessee reports more than 5,600 confirmed cases; 109 deaths in state

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports there are now 5,610 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with 109 total deaths.

The state says 1,671 people have recovered from the virus.

------------------------------------------

Two new City of Memphis micro-loan programs for local businesses

1:45 p.m. - (CITY OF MEMPHIS NEWS RELEASE) - Mayor Jim Strickland announced today the creation of two City of Memphis micro-loan programs intended to assist Memphis businesses experiencing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with an assistance grant program being developed by the Economic Development Growth Engine of Memphis & Shelby County (EDGE), the suite of programming is intended to serve as wide of a range of businesses as possible with assistance for working capital such as rent, payroll, and vendor payments.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have been felt by everyone, but our small businesses are some of those hit hardest by this pandemic,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “With these new programs, we’re hoping to help these businesses to bridge the gap as we all work to get through this.”

The City’s Division of Housing & Community Development and Office of Business Diversity & Compliance are partnering on the Small Business Resiliency (SBR) loan fund, which will offer loans from $5,000 to $35,000 and will delay repayment for 90 days. Applicants must show proof of being denied by the Small Business Administration or a SBA lender, must be located within a distressed community within Memphis, must be in business for at least three years, and must be certified with the City’s Office of Business Diversity & Compliance. The funds for the program are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program.

The Economic Hardship Emergency (EHE) loan fund will offer loans from $2,000 to $5,000 and no interest for six months. Businesses and their owners must be located within the City of Memphis, have less than $1 million in annual revenue, be in business for at least three years, and be certified with the OBDC.

For more information or to get started, contact OBDC at 636-9300, 636-6210 or email Loan Administrator Jerry Brack at jerry.brack@memphistn.gov. Applications will open Tuesday for the EHE loan fund, and by early May for the SBR fund. There are no fees to apply.

The EDGE grant program, Neighborhood Emergency Economic Development (NEED), is subject to approval by the EDGE Board of Directors, which will meet electronically Wednesday. The NEED program would offer between $5,000 and $10,000 to businesses that have suffered a 25 percent or greater reduction in revenue and have a survival and recovery plan, with $5,000 for businesses that are temporarily closed due to the pandemic and between $5,000 and $10,000 for businesses that remain open.

NEED recipients must be located within New Market Tax Credit Qualified Census Tracts, have been open before March 1, 2019, and have revenue of less than $1 million. NEED recipients do not have to be SWMBE certified.

For more information about the NEED program, visit www.growth-engine.org, email NEED@growth-engine.org or call 901-341-2100.

---------------------------------------------------

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

------------------------------------------

Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force update

12:00 p.m. - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced a field hospital location will be at the former Commercial Appeal building on Union. It will serve as the primary location since it’s closer to primary hospitals. This will compliment the Gateway Shopping Center in north Memphis, already being prepared now.

They also announced two more deaths since this morning's update, making the total now 28 deaths in Shelby County.

April 13 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update April 13 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update Posted by City of Memphis on Monday, April 13, 2020

From MFD Director Gina Sweat :

Memphis Police Department - 27 total positive COVID-19 cases. 21 with commissioned police officers and six civilian workers.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office: 15 positive cases, 250 people total quarantined over the last few weeks.

Memphis Fire Department - 19 positive cases: seven of those workers have recovered and returned to work. About 250 employees have been quarantined in recent weeks, 42 of those still in quarantine. Recruit class impacted with two positive cases at training center.

------------------------------------------------------------

Mississippi reports nearly 3,000 confirmed cases and 98 deaths

10:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with two new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 2,942, with 98 deaths.

The department reports a second death in Desoto County now, along with COVID-19 reported at one long-term care facility. There are 178 total confirmed cases in Desoto County.

------------------------------------------

Shelby County reports 1,269 confirmed cases, 26 deaths

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in the county.

13,692 people have been tested in the county.

-----------------------------------------------

Arkansas reports nearly 1,400 confirmed cases; 29 deaths

9:00 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 29 deaths.

The department says 376 people have recovered.

20,792 have been tested, and 19,394 were negative for the virus.

-----------------------------------------------

The Village at Germantown confirm five residents; two employees, test positive for COVID-19

Administrators of The Village at Germantown retirement community have informed Tennessee and Shelby County public health officials that five residents of its Skilled Nursing unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

Administrators have also communicated with residents and families of residents about the latest findings and about their response to prevent the virus from spreading among residents.

All of the residents who tested positive reside in the community’s Skilled Nursing unit and several have been in and out of hospitals or other healthcare facilities recently.

Four of the residents are hospitalized, several for pre-existing conditions. The fifth is in isolation under observation and is asymptomatic. Two employees have also tested positive. They are off their jobs and in quarantine at their homes.

“At The Village, we have been vigilant in following all regulations and guidelines offered by the Center for Disease Control, The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Tennessee and Shelby County Health Departments intended to prevent the spread of this virus among our residents,” said Michael K. Craft, chief executive officer of The Village.

Among other proactive measures, administrators closed the Germantown campus to visitors; started screening employees daily as they arrive for duty; closed dining outlets and now deliver all meals to the residence apartments and villas; and outfitted staff members with masks.

There are no positive tests among residents of The Village’s long-term care area, Memory Care, Assisted Living and Independent Living units.

-------------------------------------------------------

Shelby County Youth Council new COVID-19 social Media Campaign

The Shelby County Youth Council, Mayor Lee Harris and County Commissioners are attempting to reach as many youth they can in Memphis and Shelby County with a new social media campaign video.

We are doing we can to ensure youth understand the severity of COVID-19 and have a campaign of #901StayHome.

------------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk