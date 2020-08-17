Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mississippi reports 276 new cases & 11 new deaths

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

276 new cases & 11 new deaths in MS; 2 new cases & no new deaths in Desoto County

11:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 276 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 72,412 cases and 2,095 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 2 new cases and no new deaths, for a total of 3,913 cases and 34 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 276 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 11 deaths, and 174 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 72,412, with 2,095 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/buhmgKZZoo — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 17, 2020

229 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 20,900 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 229 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 25,275 cases and 328 deaths in the county.

There have been 20,942 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, August 17.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center for the #DataDashboard page:https://t.co/3dGbVc7IEj pic.twitter.com/6XcrgWkq5f — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 17, 2020

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk