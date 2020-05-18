Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 42 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County (3,761 cases/85 deaths total); more than 2,400 recovered

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

42 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County (3,761 cases/85 deaths total); more than 2,400 recovered

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and one new deaths in the county. 2,453 have recovered.

There have been a total of 3,761 cases and 85 deaths in the county.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 18, 2020

Memphis, Riverside Baptist Church 3560 Third St. 38109, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Lowrance Park "Kid Friendly", 7740 Lowrance 38125, 10 a.m.

Shelby Cty, TN- Reach Uplift Ministry 4284 Shelby in Millington 38053, 10 a.m.

Tate Cty, MS- Second Baptist Church 716 Forest Circle in Coldwater 38618, 10 a.m.

Coahoma Cty, MS- Care Station 1150 Wildcat in Clarksdale 38614, 10 a.m.

Union Cty, MS- Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia 1022 CR 324 in New Albany 38652, 10 a.m.

Hardeman Cty, TN- Zion Temple 760 McTizic in Bolivar 38008, 10 a.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Arkansas sees 181 new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday

(KTHV) - As of Sunday, May 17 Arkansas officials announced 181 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 4,759 positive cases in the state.

On Wednesday, Gov. Hutchinson announced Arkansas is not ready to enter Phase 2 of reopening the state at this point.

Key facts to know:

4,759 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

85,185 total tests

80,426 negative test results

98 reported deaths

3,590 recoveries

Watch Governor Hutchinson's Saturday briefing here:

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk