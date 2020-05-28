Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Thursday; CVS opens new drive-thru test sites in Tennessee

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Thursday, May 28

DeSoto Cty, MS- Christ the King Catholic Church, 785 Church Rd. 38671 in Southaven, 2:30 p.m. Pre-register 662-342-3180. DeSoto County residents only. Bring driver's license. Only 2 families per vehicle. First 500 families served

Haywood Cty, TN- 1st Baptist Brownsville, 311 E. Jefferson in Brownsville, 38017, 10 a.m.

Shelby Cty, Bert Ferguson Comm. Ctr, 8505 Trinity Rd. in Cordova 38018, 10 a.m.

Coahoma Cty, MS- 414 Second St. in Jonestown 38639, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction Church, 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Kingdom Fellowship Baptist Church, 3735 N. Trezevant 38127, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Divine Life, 5270 Riverdale 38141, 10 a.m.

Tipton Cty, TN- St. Luke Church, 632 Luke Rd., Covington 38019, 9 a.m.

CVS Health opens new drive-thru test sites in Tennessee as part of nationwide COVID-19 response

On Friday, May 29 CVS Health will open 18 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Tennessee.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Tennessee include:

CVS Pharmacy, 6670 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN 38134

CVS Pharmacy, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

CVS Pharmacy, 2424 North Ocoee St., Cleveland, TN 37311

CVS Pharmacy, 1154 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN 37067

CVS Pharmacy, 101 Glen Oak Blvd., Hendersonville, TN 37075

CVS Pharmacy, 4402 Lebanon Road, Hermitage, TN 37076

CVS Pharmacy, 5120 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343

CVS Pharmacy, 9137 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923

CVS Pharmacy, 6005 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

CVS Pharmacy, 9435 South Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN 37922

CVS Pharmacy, 1200 Gallatin Pike South, Madison, TN 37115

CVS Pharmacy, 103 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801

CVS Pharmacy, 2115 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38104

CVS Pharmacy, 6116 Quince Road, Memphis, TN 38119

CVS Pharmacy, 4058 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

CVS Pharmacy, 735 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211

CVS Pharmacy, 2788 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37010

CVS Pharmacy, 14299 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna, TN 37167

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk