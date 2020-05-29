Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Free drive-thru testing in Grahamwood Friday; Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday, May 29 & Saturday, May 30

Fri, May 29

Memphis, St. Andrew AME 1472 Mississippi Blvd 38106, 10 a.m.

Memphis, School Seed "Kid Friendly", 320 Joubert 38109, 4 p.m.

Memphis, Bare Needs Diaper Bank Diaper Distribution, 2555 St. Elmo, 38127, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester 38118, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Sardis MBC, 7739 E. Holmes Rd. 38125, 10 a.m.

Union Cty, MS- New Albany 7th Day Adventist, 507 Oak St. 38652 in New Albany, 10 a.m.

Sat., May 30

Crittenden Cty, AR- Hope House, 653 Hwy 7 in West Memphis, 10 a.m.

Memphis- Love Fellowship Ministries 4475 S. Germantown 38125, 10 a.m.

Memphis- Camp Chambers-Thomas Chapel 2539 New Raleigh Rd. 38128, 10 a.m.

Alcorn Cty, MS- Church of the Crossroad 2037 Hwy 72 in Corinth 38834, 9 a.m.

Tunica Cty, MS- National Baptist Convention 3873 US Hwy 61 in Tunica 38676, 10 a.m.

Shelby Cty, TN- Christian Life Tabernacle 9375 Davies Plantation in Bartlett 38113, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Monumental Love, 2639 Lamar 38114, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union 38113, 9 a.m. No entrance at 2400 - follow signs to back entrance or see MAP

Memphis, Pentacostal Temple 229 Danny Thomas 38126, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Inspire Church, 3364 S. Third St. 38109, 9:30 a.m.

Memphis, Faith Heritage 3802 Graggs 38108, Noon

Memphis, Oak Grove MBC, 7289 Hwy 64/Stage Rd 38133, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Salem 2237 Parkway 38114, 10 a.m.

Memphis, World Redeemers Outreach 2200 Lamar 38114, 10:30 a.m.

Memphis, Mt. Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114, 1:00 p.m. Please do not arrive before 8 a.m.

Church Health hosts FREE COVID-19 testing Friday in Grahamwood

Church Health and St. Michael Catholic Church will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 3-7 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Michael's Church, located at 3863 Summer Ave.

Testing is available to anyone, with or without symptoms.

Bilingual staff from Church Health will be on-site to facilitate testing. The Mid-South Food Bank will provide food to individuals who are tested and ensure they have adequate nourishment while waiting on test results and required to self-isolate and for those who test positive and must self-quarantine before they can return to work.

Those wanting to be tested are encouraged to make an appointment by calling Church Health at 901-272-0003. An ID and contact information are required for participation.

COVID-19 testing is FREE and open to the public in locations all over Shelby County. For the complete list of testing locations in Shelby County, click here.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

