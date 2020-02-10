Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry location for Friday & Saturday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to

Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry location for Friday & Saturday

6:30 a.m.:

Fri., Oct. 2

Registration ONLY Hardeman Cty, TN- Zion Temple, 760 McTizic Bolivar 38008

Hardeman Cty, TN- Zion Temple, 760 McTizic Bolivar 38008 Memphis, Hickory Hill, 6075 Winchester 38115, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Memphis, Downtown Church at Streets Ministries, 430 Vance 38126, 9 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- Chulohoma, 5509 MS-4 Holly Springs 38635, 10 a.m.

Benton Cty, MS- 17136 Hwy 5 Ashland 38603, 10 a.m.-Noon Benton Cty Residents ONLY

Sat., Oct. 3

Registration ONLY Lauderdale Cty, TN- Hollygrove, 155 College Ripley 38063, 9 a.m.-Noon

Lauderdale Cty, TN- Hollygrove, 155 College Ripley 38063, 9 a.m.-Noon Memphis, Helping Hands, 4833 Tchulahoma Rd 38118, 10:30am

Memphis, Mt. Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114, 9:30 a.m. Please do not arrive before 8 a.m.

Memphis, Faith Heritage, 3802 Graggs 38108, 9:30 a.m.-Noon

Memphis, The Time is Now Douglass Redevelopment Corp, 3299 Omar Robinson 38108, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Holy Temple Cathedral of Deliverance, 4020 Millbranch 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 1750 Union Ave. 38104, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Fields of Joy Ministries, 2777 Walnut Rd. 38128, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Boston Baptist, 4226 Jackson Ave. 38134, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Springdale MBC, 1193 Springdale 38108, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Memphis Dawah Association, 837 Craft Rd. 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 1169 Kerr 38106, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester 38118, 9 a.m.

Madison Cty, TN- Benton Future Leaders of TN, 201 Ash St. Jackson 38301, 10 a.m.

Tippah Cty, MS- First Baptist Church, 202 East Pine Street Ripley 38663, 10 a.m.

DeSoto Cty, MS- Pleasant Hill Church, 1190 West Oak Grove Rd. Hernando 38632, 10 a.m.

Marshall Cty, Redeemed Fellowship, 525 J M Ash Dr. Holly Springs 38635, 10 a.m.

The Letter Carriers' Donor Drive is still delivering hope to thousands of people in the Mid-South. Go online right now and help your @USPS letter carrier Stamp Out Hunger. #USPS #StampOutHunger #FeedtheNeed #Midsouth #Foodbank pic.twitter.com/7Woc2h0T5l — Mid-South Food Bank (@MSouthFoodBank) September 30, 2020

----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk