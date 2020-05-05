Mid-South coronavirus live updates: WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

--------------------------------------

New drive-thru testing scheduled for several Mississippi counties (by appointment)

(NEWS RELEASE) - Residents of Desoto, Neshoba, Monroe and Clarke counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

These sites join others that are scheduled for this week, previously announced in Adams, Attala, Noxubee and Claiborne counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, May 6:

Desoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 1200 Highway 15 North, Philadelphia

The newest testing site for Thursday, May 7:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory

The newest testing site for Friday, May 8:

Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Testing sites previously announced for Monday, May 4:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Attala County: Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi Highway 12, Kosciusko

Testing sites previously announced for Tuesday, May 5:

Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson



Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 2, a total 1,275 people at 42 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 3,391 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 4,666 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.

-------------------------------------------

WATCH: Memphis and Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing

12:00 p.m. - COVID-19 Joint Task Force update with Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Director, Shelby County Health Department.

---------------------------

Mississippi reports 330 new cases & 32 new deaths (8,207 cases/342 deaths total); Desoto County reports 10 new cases & no new deaths (308 cases/4 deaths total)

11:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 330 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 32 new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 8,207, with 342 deaths.

Desoto County reports a total of 308 cases and 4 deaths in the county.

----------------------------------

Shelby County reports 72 new cases and 4 new deaths (2,922 cases/57 deaths total)

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths. There have now been a total of 2,922 cases and 57 deaths in the county.

34,615 people have been tested in Shelby County. 1,558 have recovered.

--------------------------------------

Arkansas reports more than 3,400 cases, 81 deaths

(KTHV) - As of Monday, May 4, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,469 positive cases.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,469 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

54,608 total tests

51,139 negative test results

81 reported deaths

91 currently hospitalized

2,041 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

-----------------------------------------

Kroger, the University of Memphis and Cherokee Health providing free drive-thru testing beginning today on UofM campus

Kroger Health will hold an additional COVID-19 testing site this week at the University of Memphis. The FREE drive-thru event will be Tuesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will be held on the UofM campus at the Central Avenue parking lot next to the Holiday Inn (signage will be displayed).

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.

------------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Tuesday, May 5

Memphis, For the Kingdom 4100 Raleigh-Millington Rd. 38128, 11 a.m.

Memphis, New Friendship MBC 1957 Alcy 38114, 10 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- 5509 Hwy 4 in Holly Springs 38653, 10 a.m.

Madison Cty, TN- Unity Temple 369 Lexington Ave in Jackson 38301, 10 a.m.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk