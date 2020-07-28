Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 528 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County; more than 13,900 recoveries

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

528 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County; more than 13,900 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 528 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, for a total of 19,694 cases and 263 deaths in the county.

13,901 have recovered.

Here is the Shelby County Health Department #COVID-19 update for July 28, 2020. For more information and statistics, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4X7TRB and click on COVID-19 Resource Center. pic.twitter.com/PMOpHeUoN9 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) July 28, 2020

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Tuesday

Coahoma Cty, MS- Jonestown Multipurpose Building, 414 Second St. Jonestown, 38639, 10 a.m.

There is one Mobile Pantry distribution scheduled today:



Coahoma County - 414 2nd St., Jonestown, MS.



Check out the schedule for the rest of the week on our website, https://t.co/JwO1cU5nkx. — Mid-South Food Bank (@MSouthFoodBank) July 28, 2020

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

