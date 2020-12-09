Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 136 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County; 445 new cases & 15 new deaths in MS; 36 new cases DeSoto County

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

136 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 27,000 recoveries

11:30 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 136 new cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 28,890 cases and 415 deaths in the county.

There have been 27,063 recoveries in the county.

--------------------

445 new cases & 15 new deaths in MS; 36 new cases & 0 new deaths in Desoto County

11:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 445 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths, for a total of 89,620 cases and 2,685 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 38 new cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 5,129 cases and 53 deaths in the county, which is 1 less death than reported yesterday. One death reported from DeSoto County has been corrected to Tate County.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk