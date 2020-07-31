Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday & Saturday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday & Saturday

6:45 a.m.:

Fri., July 31

Memphis, St. Patrick, 277 S. 4th St., 38126, 9 a.m.

Memphis, The Healing Center, 3885 Tchulahoma, 38118, 10 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- Finley Grove, 2250 Hwy 7 N. Holly Springs, 38635, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sat., Aug 1

Memphis, The Time is Now Douglass , 3299 Omar Robinson, 38108, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Metropolitan Baptist Church, 767 Walker Ave., 38126, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Middle Baptist Church, 801 Whitehaven Ln., 38116, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Links to Success, 2216 Clifton Ave., 38127, 10 a.m.

Memphis, College Park Apts., 838 Walker Ave., 38126, 10 a.m.

Memphis, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 5475 Newberry, 38115, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Memphis Dawah Association, 837 Craft Rd., 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester Rd., 38118, 9 a.m.

Crittenden Cty, AR- Marion Church of God in Christ, 129 Powell St., Marion 72364, 9 a.m.

Coahoma Cty, MS- Friendship AME Church, 1051 Walnut st., Clarksdale, 38614, 11 a.m.

You're invited to learn about health equity, and how we can take steps to building a healthier community. Our president & CEO, Cathy Pope, will be part of the virtual panel discussion hosted by New Memphis on Aug. 4th.



Click the link to register, https://t.co/UdeMcCrZZO. pic.twitter.com/jma0wKfRe5 — Mid-South Food Bank (@MSouthFoodBank) July 29, 2020

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk