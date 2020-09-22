Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 108 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

108 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 28,000 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 108 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 30,594 cases and 464 deaths in the county.

There have been 28,426 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center for the #DataDashboard page:https://t.co/3dGbVc7IEj pic.twitter.com/KzL9mD4cPE — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) September 22, 2020

DeSoto County Schools COVID-19 cases for week of Sept. 14 - Sept. 18

7:35 a.m. - Desoto County Schools reports 18 new COVID-19 cases among students. There are 6 teachers and staff who have tested positive.

161 students are in quarantine due to close contact.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry location for Tuesday

6:35 a.m.:

Memphis, Cathedral of Faith, 2212 Jackson Ave. 38112, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Focus Humanitarian Assistance, 10660 Collierville Rd. Collierville 38017, 10:30 a.m.

Memphis, Seeds of Hope Comm. Development, 1540 Castalia 38114, 9 a.m.

Memphis, The Healing Center, 3885 Tchulahoma 38118, 9 a.m.- Noon

Lauderdale Cty, TN- 145 S. Main Ripley 38063, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Coahoma Cty, MS- Care Station, 1150 Wildcat Clarksdale 38614, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

