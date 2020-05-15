Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Malco's Summer Drive-In reopens today; Mid-South Food Bank's mobile food pantry locations for Friday, May 15

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Malco's Summer Drive-In Theatre reopens today

Friday, May 15, 6:30 a.m. - Memphis-based Malco Theatres will reopen the Summer Drive-In Theatre today.

The classic quad-screen cinema is one of only 330 drive-in theatres remaining in the United States and has been closed since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The theatre, located at 5310 Summer Avenue in Memphis, will offer a nightly $20 carload special, presenting double features at sundown of Trolls: World Tour followed by Doolittle on two screens and The Invisible Man with The Hunt on the other two screens.

In order to meet strict social distancing guidelines, overall vehicle admission will be limited per screen and attendees must purchase the carload ticket in advance via www.malco.com or the Malco app. Summer Avenue traffic will be closely monitored with only those exhibiting a pre-purchased carload ticket (printed or via phone) being granted admission. To assist with traffic flow and ease entry congestion, two gates will be designated for guests with pre-purchased tickets and a third line will be used for overflow as necessary. Advance purchase carload tickets are non-refundable or exchangeable.

As part of the reopening strategy, a safety program providing extra measures will be followed, including observing social distancing by limiting attendance to 50%.

Employees will don gloves and masks/face coverings

Restroom usage will be monitored and limited by an employee

Restrooms will be sanitized every 30 minutes

Concession stand access will have separate areas for ordering and item pickup, with clear six-foot ground markings

Customers will be issued an order number for pickup

The concession menu will be limited to soft drinks/beverages, popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, soft pretzels and pre-packaged candy. All food items will be served in sealed packaging with disposable vessels. Popcorn and soft drinks/beverages purchases will be single serve only with no refills allowed.

Malco encourages guests to follow the new operational procedures and assist the on-going efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Wash hands frequently

Use hand sanitizer when available

Maintain a six-foot distance from others at all times

Wear a mask or face covering when visiting the concession stand or restroom

-------------------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 15, 2020

Memphis, The Healing Center 3885 Tchulahoma 38118, 10 a.m. Must Have Pre-registered

Memphis, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church 491 McLemore 38106, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Shady Grove Pres. 5530 Shady Grove 38112, 10 a.m.

Lauderdale Cty, TN- Fountain of Life 748 Tigrett in Halls 38040, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Bellevue Ministries, 672 N. Trezevant 38112, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Colonial Park UMC, 5330 Park 38119, 10 a.m.

Quitman Cty, MS- 417 10th St. in Lambert 38643, 10 a.m.

Lauderdale Cty, TN- Holly Grove Baptist Church 155 College in Ripley 38063, 9 a.m.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk