Mid-South coronavirus live updates: FREE Drive-thru testing Thursday in Downtown Memphis

LIVE UPDATES

FREE Drive-thru testing Thursday in Downtown Memphis

Memphis Health Center, Inc. (MHC) and Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ will partner on Thursday, July 9 to provide drive-thru testing in the parking lot of Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ located at 369 GE Patterson Avenue, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There is no referral needed to get a test, however, an appointment is encouraged. If you are wanting a test, call 901.261.2042 and answer a series of screening questions.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Wednesday, July 8

6:40 a.m.:

Memphis, Eastside Comm. Church, 1503 Colonial 38117, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Idlewild Presbyterian, 1750 Union 38104, 9 a.m.

Memphis, MPD, Mt. Moriah Precinct, 2602 Mt. Moriah 38115, 10 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- Chulahoma Church, 5509 MS-4 Holly Springs 38635, 1 p.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk