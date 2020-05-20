Mid-South coronavirus live updates: GPAC opens new outdoor venue; Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Wednesday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

The Grove at GPAC opens to visitors with new venue & technology to make social distancing possible

(6:15 a.m.) - Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) announces the opening of The Grove, its dynamic new outdoor venue. The Grove is designed to be an outdoor reflection of GPAC’s indoor space, aiming at the same level of experience, quality, diversity of talent and educational experiences, presented in a lush, shady setting called the TruGreen Lawn.

There is a covered 40′ by 70′ stage that now features a giant 18′ by 31.2′, extremely high-definition video screen. The screen is mounted on a trolley, allowing for it to be moved upstage and “become” the performance or downstage to assist or enhance a performance. Quite significantly, the video screen’s technology allows for GPAC to simulcast performances or rehearsals taking place indoors in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall onto the giant screen.

All types of performances are possible in The Grove—theater, dance, orchestras and every genre of music—and there will be both ticketed and non-ticketed events. There is a paved entrance plaza to welcome guests, called the First Horizon Foundation Plaza, featuring a large covered bar, seating areas, performance areas for small combos, the Donor Wall, art areas and more. There is also parking and electricity for four food trucks and a VIP pavilion. The venue was designed by award-winning architectural firm archimania and constructed by Grinder, Taber & Grinder.

GPAC will begin welcoming visitors to The Grove this week. During this time of social distancing, GPAC will be offering tours to small groups including the GPAC Board of Directors, contributors to The Grove capital campaign, members of GPAC’s donor societies and subscribers. As the atmosphere for gathering improves, GPAC looks forward to inviting members of the community to tour the new venue.

The Grove is located adjacent to GPAC at 1801 Exeter Road in Germantown, where its park-like atmosphere will eventually accommodate approximately 1200 guests. To learn more about GPAC and the Grove, click here.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Memphis, Pleasant Chapel Church 4813 Benjestown 38127, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Westwood Youth Development, 620 Parkrose, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Divine Life, 5270 Riverdale 38141, 10 a.m.

Monroe Cty, MS- St. Paul Church, 501 108th St. in Amory 38821, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Idlewild Pres. Church, 1750 Union 38104, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Eastside Community Church, 1503 Colonial 38117, 10 a.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

