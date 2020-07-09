Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 242 new cases & 1 new death in MS; 61 new cases in Desoto County

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

LIVE UPDATES

242 new cases & 1 new death in MS; 61 new cases in Desoto County

9:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 242 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 87,130 cases and 2,585 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 61 new cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 4,931 cases and 5 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 242 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and one death. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 87,130, with 2,585 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/hS7qSDjhaC — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk