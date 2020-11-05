Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 11, 2020; Arkansas tops 4,000 cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 11, 2020

Marshall Cty, MS- Hearts and Hands Ministries, MS 172 MS-309 in Byhalia 38611, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Kingdom Fellowship Baptist 3777 Edenburg 38127, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Riverside Baptist 3560 S. Third 38109, 10 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- 295 E. Francisco in Holly Springs 39365, 9 a.m. Pre-register by calling 662-252-1336 or bring driver's license- Marshall County Residents only

------------------------------------------------------

Over 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

(KTHV) - As of Sunday, May 10, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,012 positive cases.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

As the state remains in Phase One, several businesses have been allowed to reopen. Barbershops, salons, and gyms are among those. On May 8, the governor announced that public pools, splash pads, water parks, and swim beaches would be allowed to open on May 22.

Key facts to know:

4,012 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

69,008 total tests

64,996 negative test results

91 reported deaths

3,112 recoveries

Cases in Arkansas' Mid-South counties:

Crittenden County has 210 cases; 7 deaths

Cross County has 29 cases

Lee County has 5 cases; 1 death

Mississippi County has 52 cases

Monroe County has 5 cases

Phillips County has 4 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 25 cases; 2 deaths

St. Francis County has 278 cases

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

