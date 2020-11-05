Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 11, 2020; Arkansas tops 4,000 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
LIVE UPDATES
Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 11, 2020
- Marshall Cty, MS- Hearts and Hands Ministries, MS 172 MS-309 in Byhalia 38611, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, Kingdom Fellowship Baptist 3777 Edenburg 38127, 11 a.m.
- Memphis, Riverside Baptist 3560 S. Third 38109, 10 a.m.
- Marshall Cty, MS- 295 E. Francisco in Holly Springs 39365, 9 a.m. Pre-register by calling 662-252-1336 or bring driver's license- Marshall County Residents only
------------------------------------------------------
Over 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas
(KTHV) - As of Sunday, May 10, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,012 positive cases.
On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.
As the state remains in Phase One, several businesses have been allowed to reopen. Barbershops, salons, and gyms are among those. On May 8, the governor announced that public pools, splash pads, water parks, and swim beaches would be allowed to open on May 22.
Key facts to know:
- 4,012 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 69,008 total tests
- 64,996 negative test results
- 91 reported deaths
- 3,112 recoveries
Cases in Arkansas' Mid-South counties:
- Crittenden County has 210 cases; 7 deaths
- Cross County has 29 cases
- Lee County has 5 cases; 1 death
- Mississippi County has 52 cases
- Monroe County has 5 cases
- Phillips County has 4 cases; 1 death
- Poinsett County has 25 cases; 2 deaths
- St. Francis County has 278 cases
Watch Gov. Hutchinson's Saturday news conference:
-----------------------------------------
