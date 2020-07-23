Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank Mobile Pantry locations for Thursday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Mid-South Food Bank Mobile Pantry locations for Thursday

7:35 a.m. - Here is today's location for the Mid-South Food Bank's Mobile Pantry.

Memphis, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1821 Kansas St., 38109, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 1348 National, 38122, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction, 6120 Winchester, 38115, 11 am.-2 p.m.

Memphis, Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity Cordova, 38018, 10 a.m.

Lauderdale Cty, TN- First United Methodist, 145 S. Main Ripley, 38063, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Tipton Cty, TN- St Luke Covington, 632 Luke Rd. Covington, 38019, 9 a.m.

Obion Cty, TN- Second Baptist Obion, 831 Everett, Union City, 38261, 12 p.m.

Tunica Cty, MS- 3873 US 61 Tunica, 38676 (Arena) , 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. DeSoto Cty, MS- Christ the King, 785 Church Rd., Southaven, 38671, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or first 500 families. MS residents only. Must pre-register by calling 662-342-3180. Bring driver’s license; no more than 2 households per vehicle.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk