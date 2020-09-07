Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations; The Shot Nurse is offering antibody tests

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases continue to spread around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Antibody testing available at The Shot Nurse

The Shot Nurse is now offering the Abbott ARCHITECT COVID-19 antibody test.

“It’s a simple blood test that checks for antibodies 21 days post-symptoms,” said Deborah Overall, RN and managing nurse for The Shot Nurse. “Or maybe you had sinus symptoms back in February, and you’re wondering if that was COVID-19, you can get the test to see if you’re carrying the antibodies.”

Even if someone tests positive for antibodies, it does not mean that person is immune to coronavirus. “It’s not 100 percent reliable as far as telling you you’re protected against COVID-19. Health experts still aren’t sure if you have antibodies, how long will they last or if it will protect you against re-infection. You should still wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, the usual measures.”

-------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Thursday, July 9

Memphis, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1821 Kansas St 38109, 9 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction, 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Memphis, Bert Ferguson Comm Ctr, 8505 Trinity Rd., Cordova 38018, 10 a.m.

DeSoto Cty, MS- Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 8455 Germantown Rd, Olive Branch 38654, 9 a.m.-Noon or first 300 families. DeSoto Cty residents only. Must pre-register by calling 662-342-3180. Bring driver's license; no more than 2 households per vehicle.

Bring driver's license; no more than 2 households per vehicle. Tunica Cty, MS- 10 Point Coalition at Rec. Ctr, 1165 Abbay Dr., Tunica 38676, 10 a.m.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk