Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County testing sites resource map; Thursday's Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Shelby County testing sites resource map

If you're looking for a testing site near you, here's a map to help you find the closest location.

Shelby County Health shared a COVID-19 Testing Resource Map to locate testing centers by entering an address or location.

Mid-South Food Bank Mobile Pantry locations for Thursday

Here are the locations for the Mid-South Food Bank's Mobile Pantry for Thursday, July 16.

Memphis, I Live 2 Give, 4821 American Way, 38118, 11 a.m.

Memphis, MAM-Grizzlies Center, 2107 Ball Rd, 38114, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 1348 National, 38122, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Bert Ferguson Comm Ctr, 8505 Trinity, 38018, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Hope Christian Church, 3300 Kirby Whitten Rd., 38134, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Second Baptist Church, 1208 Florida St., 38106, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction Church, 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Memphis, Colonial Park United Methodist Church, 5330 Park Ave., 38119, 10 a.m.

For information on Mobile Pantries, visit the Mid-South Food Bank website.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk