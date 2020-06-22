Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Tennessee high school equivalency exams move to online format

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Tennessee high school equivalency exams move to online format

(9:40 a.m.) - Starting Monday, June 22, Tennesseans working to obtain a high school equivalency diploma can register to take their exams at home via a new online program, HiSET Exam at Home. This program makes the test accessible while many testing centers are closed due to COVID-19.



The online exams proctoring service, ProctorU, are identical to HiSET exams taken in physical testing centers in terms of content, format, on-screen experience and scoring. Each of the features test takers experience in testing centers, such as the ability to preview, skip questions, review and change answers, are available with the online exam.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s HiSET Voucher Program covers all costs associated with the exams. To receive a voucher from a local Adult Education program, a test taker must be a Tennessee resident and demonstrate test preparedness through a qualifying practice test.

If you are interested in completing the HiSET Exam at Home program, you should contact your local Adult Education provider. You can find a list of local providers here.



To utilize the HiSET Exam at Home option and associated vouchers, you must be at least 18 years old and your computer and testing room must meet the remote proctoring requirements. You can find a list of those requirements here.



--------------------------------------

Shelby County Health Dept. wants your opinion on wearing face masks to protect yourself

----------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Monday, June 22

Shelby Cty, Focus Humanitarian, 10660 Collierville Rd, Collierville 38017, 10:30 a.m.

Tate Cty, MS- Second Baptist, 716 Forest Circle Coldwater, 38618 10 a.m.

Memphis, Kingdom Fellowship Baptist, 3777 Edenburg Drive, 11 a.m.

Madison Cty, TN- Light of the Nations International, 173 Roosevelt Pkwy, Jackson 38301, 11 a.m.

Bring driver’s license OR a current utility or other bill that verifies name and address in the county where the distribution takes place. You will be asked to fill out a short eligibility form. Only two households per vehicle please. If you are picking up for someone else, you must have their ID and they count as one household. Take note of Mobile Pantries that require pre-registration.

Food is placed in the back seat, trunk or truck bed by volunteers, so be sure you have space.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk